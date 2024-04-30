Key Takeaways Canva offers user-friendly templates for various uses, from flyers to social media, complementing programs like Microsoft Office.

Utilize Positions for better design strategy, layering elements for more original images.

Canva Pro provides valuable features like Brand Kits, Background Remover, and Magic Edits for enhanced document creation and editing.

I use Canva every day for work and my personal life. It's convenient and user-friendly no matter your background in graphic design and image editing. It's also incredibly price friendly, offering free account levels and pro accounts available for non-profits and schools. My experience with Canva goes back to 2015, when I needed a free software solution for signage, social media, and marketing for the college library I worked for. I have used it consistently since at each of its membership levels, free, pro, and team versions.

After nine years of using the platform, I have some tips and tricks that every new and existing user should try out to up their Canva game and save them time in the editing process. Canva's been my go-to application for everything from baby shower bingo, classroom handouts, and social media coverage.

Its intuitive nature, pricing, and astronomical growth over the last ten years shows its doing something that Photoshop isn't -- breaking down the barriers to creative software for greater access.

Canva is known best for its easy-to-edit templates covering anything from flyers, invitations, social templates, worksheets, and banners. Most public K-12 schools offer it as an option for students to hand in presentations, posters, and infographics now too, complimenting Microsoft Office and Google Drive suites for content creation. It's expanded its service to cover background removers, Magic Edits, AI generation, videos, and premium content in the last few years too.

It might not compete at the exact level of Adobe PhotoShop's editing software, but its intuitive nature, pricing, and astronomical growth over the last ten years shows its doing something that Photoshop isn't -- breaking down the barriers to creative software for greater access.

1 Use Position when layering elements

You can arrange quickly and edit piece by piece

No matter the project you create on Canva, you are likely to use more than one element at a time. Without using the Positions tab you may become frustrated quickly. After selecting any element in the design, find the Position tab on the top selection bar and from there you have a few options that will save you time: Arrange and Layers.

This is my most used feature on Canva and saves me a headache anytime I need to move an element on a crowded page. Some errors you may encounter without using this feature include:

Moving the wrong image

Losing elements behind larger ones

Leaving elements out of order

Utilizing positions also allows you to create more interesting, original images by combining elements, nesting images, whether that be graphics, photographs or video.

2 Frames make using original images a breeze

Never worry about miss-matching and sizing

Frames will save your sanity and reduce the need to resize images with regulated proportions and easy drag-and-drop actions. From phone frames, to shapes, and freeform drawings, you can use frames to insert overlaid photos properly into designs. It saves you time finding the exact sizing you used in the last design you may have liked and helps loads when creating templates and social media posting.

To use frames in Canva follow these steps

Go to Elements. Scroll down to frames or search for a specific term with the addition of the word frame. Find the frame style that best fits your needs. Click the frame style you like best and arrange it in your design. Go to Uploads or Canva Photographs in Elements. Add content from your files with a click or a simple drag and drop.

From Canva's homepage, if you head to Apps, there's a newer app for freeform frame design, 'Frame Maker,' that is perfect for designs that need customized frame proportions.

3 Use Zoom and arrow keys to move elements

Unless you're on a desktop with a mouse, click and drag can annoy

Positions and layers improve the design process greatly, but there's another area of editing that is still a pain-point for many Canva users: dragging and dropping elements around a page for proper alignment. This tip is the simplest and will save as much time as using Positions. Some elements seem to jump across the page one click too far from where you intended to place it, stay calm, resist the urge to throw out your device and try this instead.

How to move stubborn elements on Canva with your keyboard

Zoom in a bit closer to the element that needs moving. Select the element you plan to move. Use your keyboard arrow keys to maneuver stubborn elements rather than your trackpad/mouse.

4 Make your own templates to repeat styles

Teachers and social media managers -- save yourself time

I use templates every day, if not multiple times a day. Examples of five of my favorite templates are found above. One of Canva's selling points is that you can browse thousands of their provided templates to edit for your own designs. But the game-changing template feature I use most often is designating my own designs as templates.

Canva allows you to turn your designs into brand templates or shareable template links. I prefer using Brand Templates (a Pro feature) and saving them in appropriate categories. For example, when teaching, I have a folder with my worksheet templates dubbed "Information Literacy," and I'll break that down further into subject areas needed. While for social media posts, I have folders for the company name. Brand templates are a part of the greater 'Brands' feature available through Canva Pro, which is another worthwhile feature I'll explain below.