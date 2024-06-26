Key Takeaways Cantata's new remotes promise to revolutionize the all-in-one remote category through intuitive design and seamless integration.

We've certainly come a long way since Zenith introduced the first television remote control in 1950. The "Lazy Bones" remote was connected to the television by a wire and allowed viewers to change channels and adjust the volume from a distance of a few feet. Five years later that device went wireless and we were off and running… or actually just sitting.

Fast-forward (pun intended) some 50 years and the emergent smart home market has brought with it the need for a universal remote to control the wide range of new home entertainment and smart home devices that flooded the market. While Logitech's Harmony had been the 'go-to' choice here for years, the company's recent decision to leave the space has left a hole in the market.

However, France-based Cantata is promising to fill that hole with a pair of products that, at first glance, appear to offer seamless integration, intuitive design and impressive compatibility, addressing the frustrations that have plagued the category for years. In short, Cantata told us, rather bluntly, they are about to "revolutionize the universal, all-in-one remote" category.

What exactly is Cantata bringing to market?

The Haptique RS90 and RS90X

Image courtesy of Cantata

Designed to offer unparalleled ease of use, these remotes feature intuitive touchscreen interfaces, customizable haptic feedback and seamless integration with a wide range of smart home devices. Both models allow users to effortlessly manage their entertainment systems, lighting, climate control and security systems from a single device. With sleek designs and robust functionality, the Haptique RS90 and RS90X promise to simplify and elevate the smart home experience for consumers.

The Haptique remotes distinguish themselves with a dual-interface that includes physical buttons for essential commands and a slightly tilted 3.2-inch touchscreen for enhanced interaction and display of detailed controls. This touchscreen features a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels, providing clear and responsive touch interactions.

Perhaps the feature that truly separates these products from the pack is the fact they are hub-free. One of the main criticisms of previous universal remote systems (including Logitech's Harmony) was the need for a separate hub unit that had to be connected to the TV/entertainment system. The Haptique remotes eliminate this requirement by building all the necessary connectivity (IR, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee) directly into the remote itself. This significantly simplifies the setup process.

"We looked at the future of home automation, and the advancements of these two products, and we saw a world where managing your technology is as simple as a touch or a voice command," explained Willis Desai, co-founder, CEO and president of Cantata "Today's consumer demands a seamless experience when it comes to their home technology and the Haptique RS90 and RS90X deliver exactly that."

Desai co-founded Cantata in 2008 with fellow tech visionary Daniel Reed, who shared his passion for creating innovative consumer electronic technology. Initially focusing on high-quality audio equipment, the company quickly gained a reputation for delivering cutting-edge products that combined superior performance with user-friendly design.

Desai added that Cantata’s early commitment to a customer-centric approach drove the company's expansion into the burgeoning smart home market. By 2015, Cantata had clearly established itself as a leader in smart home integration, offering a range of products that seamlessly connect various home devices. Recognizing the need for a more intuitive control solution, Cantata embarked on developing the Haptique RS90 and RS90X universal remotes.

"The Haptique RS90 and RS90X represent the pinnacle of our commitment to innovation and quality. We've listened to our customers and created remotes that not only provide seamless control over a wide range of devices but also offer unmatched customization and security," Desai told Pocket-lint.

The smart home market has long struggled with the absence of a robust and effective universal remote product. As homes became increasingly connected with a myriad of devices such as smart TVs, lighting systems, thermostats, and security cameras, managing these devices efficiently has always posed a significant challenge. Consumers were often burdened with multiple remotes and apps, leading to frustration and a disjointed smart home experience. Cantata’s new Haptique RS90 and RS90X remotes have answered this call by providing a comprehensive solution. These remotes greatly simplify the user experience and bring harmony to the smart home ecosystem. This innovation not only enhances convenience but also elevates the overall functionality and enjoyment of a connected home.

Currently in the final stages of development, these advanced universal remotes reflect Cantata’s dedication to innovation, featuring intuitive touchscreens, customizable haptic feedback and robust voice control capabilities.

Prior to full scale distribution of the products, Cantata will demo both at IFA 2024, Europe’s largest tech show, scheduled from September 6 to 10 in Berlin. The company launched a Kickstarter campaign launched several weeks ago to fund the final stages of development and production. At last check, the campaign had raised over $400,000.

Cantata Haptique RS90 With a titled 3.1-inch touchscreen display, voice assistant support and a wealth of buttons, Cantata claims the Haptique will allow you to easily control your entire smart home. Brand Cantata Platform Compability Home Assistant, Philips Hue, Sonos, Spotify, Samsung SmartThings Connectivity USB-C, Bluetooth 4.1, BLE, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Integrations Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Battery 2,000mAh Integrated Screen 3.1-inch LCD Expand

What else can these remotes do?

It turns out, quite a lot

Image courtesy of Cantata

Cantata has something of a kitchen sink approach with the RS90 and RS90X. As mentioned, both remotes support a broad range of smart home devices, including entertainment systems, lighting, climate control and security systems. The only limitation to the number of devices the remotes can control will be the fact too many user customizations could cause the app to begin to lag, the company told Pocket-lint. The RS90 model includes 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of flash storage, powered by a quad-core ARM processor. By contrast, the RS90X steps up with 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of flash storage, and an octa-core ARM processor, providing more power and efficiency.

According to Cantata, users can expect 30 hours of battery life from RS90 and 48 hours from the RS90X. And if you're worried about security, Cantata said both remotes use advanced encryption protocols to secure data transmission between the remote and connected devices, preventing unauthorized access and eavesdropping.

Cantata estimates final retail pricing will be approximately $320 for the RS90 and $530 for the RS90X.