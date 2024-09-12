Key Takeaways Canon's Selphy QX20 is a portable printer offering two size options and quick, accurate, water-resistant prints with no drying time.

The QX20 is an upgrade over the QX10, adding rectangular prints, faster printing, USB-C, and supporting both iOS and Android devices.

The Selphy QX20 joins Canon's mobile printer lineup, available for pre-order at $149.99; paper and ink kits for 20 images cost $15.

Canon’s latest tiny photo printer allows smartphone photographers to print classic square and business card-sized tiny prints. The Canon Selphy QX20 is a portable, battery-powered printer that is small enough to fit inside a bag, and can wirelessly connect to phones. Unlike other mobile printers that use film , the QX20 prints on specialized paper using tiny ink cartridges. This allows it to create either square or rectangular prints, with the option to go borderless on three of four sides.

While the near-borderless prints and two size options set the QX20 apart from competing mobile printers, it's the dye-sublimation design that really make it stand out. The tech allows the device to produce more accurate colors designed to resist fading. The process also makes prints that are water resistant, and don't need any additional time to dry before handling or marking them up with a marker. Canon’s compatible paper also features a sticky back for scrapbooking and crafting.

Canon Selphy QX20 Dimensions Approx. 4.0" (W) x 1.3" (H) x 5.7" (D) Photo Size Square Size (2.7" x 2.7") and Card Size (2.1x3.4) Paper Options Connectivity Wi-Fi Brand Canon $150 at B&H Photo

What's new with the Selphy QX20?

It's upgrade to the QX10

Canon

The QX20 is an update to Canon’s Selphy Square QX10, which only printed 2.7-inch square prints. As mentioned, the upgrade adds 2.1 by 3.4 inch prints, with support for square prints carried over, in one device. Canon says the new model is also faster, completing a print in about 40 seconds. Another upgrade over the earlier model is the move to USB-C. That powers a rechargeable battery that allows phone photographers to make prints on the go.

While the near-borderless prints and two size options set the QX20 apart from competing mobile printers, it's the dye-sublimation design that really make it stand out.

Despite the added functionality, the QX20 has a similar size, weighing about a pound and measuring just under six inches on its longest side.

Canon’s Selphy Photo Layout app supports both iOS and Android devices. The software allows users to add stickers, frames and overlays to their images before printing.

The Selphy QX20 joins Canon’s mobile printer lineup, which also includes the dye-sub Selphy CP1500, which is capable of printing larger 4x6s, the Ivy 2 Zink printer that use paper with embedded ink, and digital cameras with instant print capabilities like the Ivy Cliq+2.

0:26 Related The Kodak Printomatic has become my favorite instant camera The Printomatic is a much needed upgrade for instant cameras.

Announced on Sept. 12 alongside a new RF 28-70mm lens, the Canon Selphy QX20 is available now for preorder, with shipping estimated for the end of October. The printer is expected to list for $150. A rectangular paper and ink kit good for 20 images sells for around $15, or a 60-print kit for $40. Canon’s existing square Selphy paper and ink kits are also compatible and sit at a similar price point.