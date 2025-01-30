Summary Netflix and other services will continue to raise prices while mixing in ads and commercials.

The price hike comes following an influx of new subscribers, with no loyalty rewards for long-time customers.

Netflix's excessive spending on empty blockbusters and big CEO paydays make the service unworthy.

It feels like just yesterday Netflix was raising its subscription prices, or maybe it's because every other service is raising its prices. They are all claiming that it costs a lot of money to do what they do and that these price increases only serve to provide consumers with a better service, all the while they are finding ways to put ads in every possible spot before, during, and after programs.

Surely the reason Netflix is raising prices has nothing to do with it spending money on bad movies, inexplicably investing in games , or providing excessive payouts for its CEOs.

Therefore, the time has come, after many years trying to defend the service, to finally log off and unsubscribe for good. There is no end to the price increases, and with nothing to stop Netflix from continuing to line the coffers of its leaders, there is no reason to think the service is now or will ever be worth it. Here's why.

Netflix Subscription with ads $6.99 Premium Subscription $15.49 or $22.99 options Simultaneous streams 2-4 # of profiles 5 Originals Yes Live TV No Expand

There's always an excuse to raise prices

Hikes will keep on coming

Of course, all of that is lies. They just want more money, and they are confident that everyone will just deal with it because no one will push back. There is a huge effort by all streaming services right now to get people used to ads again (remember cable?) and to normalize spending a lot of money on entertainment. They are all going to keep on doing it as long as we keep agreeing to pay. So we have to stop.

Viewers signed up for live events and popular series

The latest price hike comes on the heels of a record number of additions to its membership. Following a couple of months of high-profile live programming, including an uninspired and much hyped boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, as well as two NFL games on Christmas Day, one of which included a halftime Beyoncé concert, Netflix got a lot more eyeballs and subscribers.

All of that leads to 19 million new subscribers in the last quarter of 2024 for the global streaming giant, bringing its total to 302 million around the world. It's telling; Netflix is very clearly happy to reel in new customers with some flashy events, and then immediately turn around and raise prices on them.

Unlike other media companies, Netflix doesn't care about loyalty. It does nothing to reward those who have been with them for a long time. You're not going to get anything if you threaten to leave, because Netflix doesn't even pretend to care about you.

Netflix leaders make a lot of money

CEOs don't deserve their massive paydays

At a time when so much in everyone's lives costs so much, and when there is rightfully a lot of vitriol towards CEOs who are making absurd amounts of money and doing nothing good or creative with it, it's worth looking at Ted Sarandos. In 2023, the co-CEO made $49.8 million; tragically, it was down from his previous year's payout of $50.3 million. Everyone has to make sacrifices, I guess.

Greg Peters became the other co-CEO at Netflix in January 2023; he made $40.1 million that year. It's pretty hard to reconcile price hikes across all streaming services when the CEOs are making a lot of money. Especially when they are all turning back to the old consumer entertainment model of making money from advertisements and commercials. Innovative, indeed.

Original content is messy

Empty blockbusters take up space and money

Netflix offers a ton of different programming, which is part of its appeal. From reality shows to K-dramas, comfort sitcoms and 2000s prestige shows, and a lot of original content from around the world, there is something for everyone at Netflix. But the way it allocates money for different projects is worth a bit of pause. Netflix has been pretty clear that it has a refined system that determines whether TV shows should be reviewed and how to go about creating high-profile movies, and it doesn't have anything to do with quality.

Most notably, Netflix spends a lot of money on toothless, mindless action comedies starring A-listers in roles where they are basically playing themselves. They all have generic titles, they all have bad writing, and they are all a colossal waste of money. Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds feature a lot in these movies. Red Notice, The Union, Back in Action are all pretty much the same thing, and all meant to be put on the TV so that you're not watching another service or thinking about what a waste of time and money Netflix really tries to be. They're not good, they're just filler.

I have been a Netflix subscriber for a long time; I was around when its only original programming was Orange is the New Black, House of Cards, and the embarrassingly bad Hemlock Grove (it's now buried deep down in the recesses of the service). But sadly, all good things must come to an end. With rising costs and an emphasis on making mindless content to keep viewers stuck on Netflix, it's time to cancel and move on.