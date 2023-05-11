While it's become a lot easier to take control of a whole bunch of customisation features on iPhone in recent years, there are still certain things that are a little fiddly.

For a case in point, take scheduling a message. If you're looking to do this using Apple's native Messages app, things are not as simple as you might hope - we've got the answers you need, right here.

How to schedule a text message on iPhone

Now, before we get into a complicated method, it's worth saying that, at a basic level, there isn't a simple way to do this - Apple doesn't let you natively schedule messages.

However, when it added the Shortcuts app a few years ago, Apple made it possible to set up all sorts of automations to get around this sort of absent feature, and it's Shortcuts that will let you schedule a message, using the steps below.

Open the Shortcuts app (download it from the App Store if it's missing) Tap on Automation at the bottom of your display Hit Create Personal Automations or the "+" sign Select Time of Day from the list then choose the time for the message to send Select Monthly under Repeat, then choose the day of the month for the message to send Tap Next, then Add Action From the list, select the Apps section at the top, then scroll down to Messages and tap on it Tap on Send Message In the automation, tap on "Message" then type out your desired message Next, tap on Recipients and search for contacts you want to send it to Tap Next, then check over the details and choose whether you want the automation to ask before it runs (turning this off will make it automatic) Tap Done

If you follow the steps above your message will send at the desired time and date, although one crucial detail remains - it'll be a monthly automation that will run if you leave it.

So, if this is a one-time deal for you, then remember to head back into the Shortcuts app and delete the automation once your message has sent, to ensure it doesn't send again in a month's time.

This might mean setting a reminder, for another layer of admin, but it'll be worth it to save yourself from double-text embarrassment, we'd say.