Key Takeaways Pluto TV offers free content from various genres, including shows & movies, accessible without account.

Limited controls are available during live TV; full controls for pausing, rewinding, and fast-forwarding are on-demand only.

Use Roku or smart TV remotes to control Pluto TV; utilize smartphone apps for assistance if remotes are unavailable.

Pluto TV continues to be one of the best free streamers in the app marketplace. It makes for a perfect way to enjoy premium content without having to spend any extra cash. How does it get away with that? Pluto TV is a free app that you can download to your smart TV , Roku , and other streaming devices. It offers channels that are specific to a genre of content, such as horror, romance, and even crime movies. But there are also channels that are specific to shows, such as The Walking Dead Universe and Criminal Minds.

You can record specific episodes as well by saving them to your library and 'favorite' channels to come back to more easily as you're navigating the guide. Pluto TV has a partnership with Paramount, so you're able to watch shows from CBS and Paramount TV for free on the platform. Of course, with any free streamer, you certainly get your fair share of content that you've probably never heard of before or older content that you had forgotten about. But there's something on Pluto TV for everyone.

If you're interested in utilizing the streamer and want to pause the show, rewind it, or fast-forward through a scene, you can do that, too. But, be warned, it's not always an available option. There are only certain shows and scenarios where you have total control. I'm going to break down where and how you can pause, fast-forward, or rewind in Pluto TV below.

What controls actually work with Pluto TV

Not all of them work for every kind of content

If you're taking your time and scrolling through all the channels that Pluto TV offers, buckle up -- you'll be going through a lot of content. There are numerous channels that you can cycle through, and each of them has something different all throughout the day. But if you happen to jump onto a channel while it's airing a show, you can watch that show right then and there.

You can click in and restart it if you come in during the middle, or you can pick up wherever it is during the run. However, rewinding is something you can't do -- you can only restart the entire program in this instance. Unfortunately, you also can't fast-forward or pause. You can only change some audio settings while you're on that channel. It is interesting that you are able to restart the program, but you aren't able to rewind some of it. Then again, even if you had cable, you can't rewind a channel unless you had been on that channel previously or were recording it through your DVR.

What can you actually rewind or fast-forward on Pluto TV?

The few ways to acquire free reign

The only way to get control over the content you're watching on Pluto TV is by watching it on demand. On Demand content is its own section on Pluto TV where you can choose from thousands of shows and movies. There are current shows that you can watch on demand, which may seem crazy because you're watching them for free.

Pluto TV offers you content from AMC, CBS, ABC, and a ton of other channels.

For example, you can watch the new Matlock from CBS on Pluto TV On Demand, which came out recently. The categories make it simple to choose different kinds of content, so you can pick comedies, dramas, horror, and others to browse through those titles.

On Demand content is its own section on Pluto TV and you can choose from thousands of shows and movies.

Once you open up your content, you can choose to start the episode and it will begin playing. Then, on your remote, you can use the pause/play, fast-forward, and rewind buttons. Once you press them, the content will start to either move forward, backward, or stay where it is. You have free reign in this section.

The arrows that correspond with fast-forward and rewind on the remote will show up on the TV when you press the buttons, letting you know which way the content will be moving. Because there isn't live TV, you are able to fast-forward through something that you just started. If you fast-forward all the way to the end, the next episode will be set to play soon after. Plus, you can pause it and leave it paused for a long time. It won't just automatically start again until you want it to play.

What to do if your remote isn't working?

There are other ways to use the remote

If you're watching Pluto TV on Roku, your Roku remote can pause, play, rewind, and fast-forward. You only need to add two batteries to the Roku remote to make it work. But if, for some reason, you lose your remote and aren't able to use it to control your TV, you can still get your Pluto TV to fast-forward, pause, and rewind. You can use your Roku app to connect to your Roku and control it from your phone, and the layout on the app will be the same as your physical remote.

If you're watching on your smart TV rather than streaming on a separate device, you can watch in a very similar way. Your smart TV likely offers a smartphone app, where most of them offer a remote option. This will allow it to work for the Pluto TV app as well.

If you have cable, you may have a separate TV remote from your cable remote. Your cable remote will likely not be able to control Pluto TV.