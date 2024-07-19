Key Takeaways Answer or make calls from Apple Watch with cellular or FaceTime

FaceTime Audio feature allows group calls with up to 32 people

Use Apple Watch for hands-free calling when paired with an active iPhone or cellular plan.

The Apple Watch is a handy device that delivers notifications right on your wrist. This includes notifications from various apps as well as your connected phone. Along with messages, you can also see incoming calls. And one thing you probably didn’t know your Apple Watch could do is is even answer them right from the watch. This works on every supported Apple Watch, from older models right up to the rumored upcoming Apple Watch Series 10.

For this to work, you need a Cellular model Apple Watch or simply keep your connected iPhone with an active plan nearby. In addition to using a cellular network, you can also make and receive calls using data over FaceTime. While you can only make a FaceTime Audio from the Apple Watch since the smartwatch does not have a built-in camera, it's still a useful feature, and just one of many hidden secrets of watchOS.

Making FaceTime calls on Apple Watch

It’s just as simple as with cellular calls

Close

To make a FaceTime call on Apple Watch, open the Phone app on the device and use the Digital Crown to scroll through your contacts. You can also select from Favorites, Recents, or use the tiny numeric keypad at the top, left to dial a number (this is only for calling via cellular network or those who have their phone number connected to FaceTime as well as e-mail address). For someone in your Contact list who also has an iPhone or other compatible Apple device, select the phone icon under their name then choose FaceTime Audio to initiate the call.

Calling a group via FaceTime

You can hold a larger group conversation, too