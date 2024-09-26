Key Takeaways Tesla Superchargers are currently equipped for most Tesla vehicles as well as Ford, GM, and Rivian EVs.

If your vehicle doesn't have NACS built in, you'll need a CCS-to-NACS adapter, or the Tesla Magic Dock found on some Superchargers.

Check a station's compatibility with non-Tesla vehicles before driving over.

It used to be that one of the major perks of Tesla ownership was access to the automaker's Supercharger network. That's still a perk, but Tesla opened up access to the network in Nov. 2022, and a growing number of vehicles have been able to top up -- Tesla's charger format has become universal in the form of NACS (the North American Charging Standard). In fact, there's a chance NACS will take over North American EV stations in next several years, though we'll have to wait and see if that pans out. Many automakers have at least promised support.

Can you plug your EV in at a Tesla Supercharger station? Here's what you need to know about compatibility before you search for a station on your phone or dashboard display.

Which vehicles can use Tesla Superchargers?

Always check for station support too

Ford

Most Tesla EVs are compatible, of course, including the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y. The exception is the original Roadster, which was never updated to support the Supercharger network, or even DC charging. It's stuck with AC power, although it does support 240V outlets.

As of September 2024, third-party EV makers that support Superchargers include:

Ford

General Motors

Rivian

Tesla notes that you should search its online map to be sure nearby Superchargers will work. Some may not support third-party EVs, and if they do, they may or may not require you to have your own NACS equipment (more on that in a moment). Thankfully, you can filter that map for compatibility, and click on a specific station to learn more.

The following brands have pledged to add support in the near future, whether via adapters or models with NACS built-in:

Kia

Hyundai

Genesis

Toyota

Lexus

Volvo

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Honda

BMW

Mini

Rolls Royce

Jaguar

Land Rover

Range Rover

Chevrolet

Buick

Cadillac

Hummer

Mazda

Lotus

Fisker

Lucid

Infiniti

Polestar

Chrysler

Dodge

Jeep

RAM

Alfa Romeo

Fiat

Maserati

Subaru

Volkswagen

Audi

Porsche

Lamborghini

Bentley

Bugatti

Acura

What do you need to use a Tesla Supercharger?

Connectors are only part of the equation

GM

The most essential aspect is support for NACS, but your vehicle doesn't necessarily need built-in compatibility. Some automakers sell or supply CCS-to-NACS adapters. Some Supercharger stations are also equipped with Tesla's Magic Dock, which includes its own CCS connector. Either way, be warned -- your vehicle's charging port could be in an awkward position that makes it difficult for the Supercharger cable to reach without parking across multiple spots. Superchargers are still designed with Teslas in mind.

You'll also need the Tesla app for iPhone or Android, as well as a Tesla account. Once you've got those ready and arrived at a compatible Supercharger (see the previous section), follow these steps:

In the app, tap Charge Your EV and locate your station.

Tap Add Your Vehicle Details and follow prompts. Add a payment method. Select the appropriate Supercharger post to enable charging. Tap Stop Charging when you're done.

FAQ

Q: Can cars with CHAdeMO charging ports use Tesla Superchargers?

No. While there are adapters that allow NACS-equipped cars to use CHAdeMO chargers, the reverse option isn't available. If you own a CHAdeMO vehicle like a Nissan Leaf or Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, you'll have to find another charging station.

Q: Is SAE J3400 the same as NACS?

Yes, it is. SAE is short for the Society of Automotive Engineers, a standards group. Tesla worked with SAE to establish NACS as a non-exclusive format.