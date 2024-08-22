Key Takeaways Snapchat on the web allows some features without the app, but viewing Snaps is limited.

To access Snapchat from a computer, use a web browser and follow steps specific to the platform.

Snaps cannot be opened on the web version, but you can send Snaps, video chat, and message.

Unlike most social media platforms, Snapchat is focused more on messaging than an algorithm ordering a timeline of posts. While Snapchat has some public-facing features, the platform has become synonymous with sending fun photo messages called Snaps . But, part of Snapchat’s charm is the way messages disappear after opening and Stories after 24 hours. That adds some urgency to the social platform, leading some to wonder if there’s a way to access Snapchat without the app.

Snapchat on the web allows users to access some of the platform's features without the app. However, the web-based version of Snapchat has more limitations, chief among these being the inability to actually view a Snap sent by a friend. The web platform also isn’t a workaround to not having an account -- as the browser version still requires users to log in or register for a new account first.

But, some features on the web-based Snapchat can be more convenient, like video chatting with a laptop rather than holding your smartphone up for an hour, or simply not having to get up from the couch when you leave your phone in the other room. Here’s how to access Snapchat without the app, along with other tricks and tips for using the web-based version of the popular social platform.

Can you access Snapchat without the app?

Yes, but there are restrictions when using Snapchat for computers

Snapchat is a mobile app first and users will find the most features by using the platform this way. However, Snapchat does offer a web-based version that can be accessed using a web browser.

The web browser has a key limitation in place that makes this version quite a bit different from the app: Snaps cannot be opened in the web-based app. If you received a text message that you were sent a Snap but don’t have the app, the web browser version isn’t a solution to see the image.

What can you do with Snapchat on a computer then? While you can’t see a Snap, you can send one from a laptop using a web browser. The web version also supports video chatting, audio calls, and text messages.

Snapchat for computers: How to use Snapchat without the app

You'll need a computer, a web browser, and an internet connection

To access Snapchat without the app, you’ll need a computer, as the web-based version doesn’t work on mobile devices. But if you have a laptop or desktop fired up, the only other thing you need is a web browser and an internet connection.

Visit web.snapchat.com on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Safari web browser. Log in with your username and password. You may be asked to verify your account by opening up the Snapchat app and confirming that it’s you trying to log in. You will be prompted to give Snapchat permission to access your camera and microphone, necessary features for tasks like video calling and sending Snaps. Once logged in, you can click on the camera to send a Snap, create a Bitmoji, or access chats and Stories from the left-hand side menu.

How to send a Snap without the Snapchat app

On Snapchat for the web, click on the camera icon

Once inside the web-based Snapchat, you can still send Snaps (though you can’t open them). Here’s how.

Log in to the web-based Snapchat using the steps above. From the home screen, click on the camera icon. In the pop-up, grant the website permission to access your camera. Your webcam feed will then pop up on a screen similar to the mobile app. Press the shutter button (the circle at the bottom) to take a photo. Then click Send To and choose where to send the image, or Download to save it to your device instead. Optional: You can click the three-dot menu in the corner of your camera feed and switch to other cameras connected to your account, such as your smartphone.

How to start a Snapchat chat from a web browser

Snapchat has three ways to chat from a computer

While you can’t see Snaps, you can still chat with text, images, voice or video calls. Here’s how.

Log into web.snapchat.com using the steps above. In the left-hand sidebar, select the name of the friend you wish to chat with. From this page, you can chat in three different ways: Use the text box to send a message. Click the call icon in the top right corner to start a voice or a video call. Use the photo icon to share an existing photo, or the camera icon to take a new image from your device.

FAQ

Q: Can you open a Snapchat without an account?

Snaps can only be opened in the mobile app, not the web-based version. Since you need an account to use the mobile app, you can’t open a Snap without first downloading the app and creating your own account.

Q: Can you take a screenshot on Snapchat for the web?

While Snapchat is designed for disappearing messages, there are ways for those who receive your Snap to save it. Like with a mobile device, you can take a screenshot when using Snapchat on a computer. The company advises users not to send anything they wouldn’t want someone to take a screenshot of.