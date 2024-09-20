Key Takeaways PlayStation does offer refunds for digital purchases, but under strict conditions.

To be eligible for a refund, you must not have downloaded or streamed the content.

Refunds are available for full games, add-ons, preorders, and PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

The all-digital future is nearly upon us. This generation was the first time we got two versions of a PlayStation console , one with a disc drive and one without. With the PS5 Pro coming in without a drive by default -- though with the option to purchase and add one on separately -- it's almost guaranteed that when next-gen truly begins, discs will be an afterthought at best.

Even now, the data shows that the vast majority of games are sold digitally, which makes sense because of all its advantages. You don't have to go to the store, because now you can get it the second the game releases. Plus, the sales are great and often.

On the other hand, buying a game digitally on PlayStation has one big potential risk, which is returns. Steam has a very clear return policy, but what happens if you buy a game on your PS5 digitally that you don't like and want to return? Will PlayStation even allow you to get a refund, or are you stuck with your purchase no matter what? If digital games are indeed the future, this is something everyone should know to feel more comfortable buying games on the PSN. Before you snag that next big game, here's whether you'll be able to get a refund on PlayStation if you end up hating it.

Can PlayStation purchases be refunded?

What you can do if you have a problem with a digital game

PlayStation / Pocket-lint

So, the short answer to whether or not you can get a refund on PlayStation purchases is yes, but with some significant caveats. There are three categories of purchase you can potentially get a refund for, which I'll go through one at a time.

How to get a refund on full games and add-ons

Close

This is the most common type of purchase you will be looking to get a refund for. It includes any game you purchase from the store -- from AAA games to indies -- that aren't free-to-play. Add-ons include any DLC or season passes a game offers. These are all eligible for a refund request, but only if two conditions are met:

You have not begun to download or stream that content .

. You request the refund within 14 days of purchase.

The only exception to the two prior requirements is if the content is in some way faulty. So, while you technically can request a refund on anything you buy, you can't get one if you play (or even download) that content, making it very strict and mainly only applying to accidental purchases.

How to get a refund on preorders

PlayStation

If you have preordered a game and change your mind, again, there are a few scenarios where you may or may not be able to get a refund:

If you preordered 14 days before the game's release date , you can request a refund at any point before the full release.

, you can request a refund at any point before the full release. If you preordered the game fewer than 14 days before release, you have until 14 days after your date of purchase.

How to get a refund on subscriptions

Last up, getting a refund on your PlayStation Plus subscription. Again, PlayStation has a few stipulations here:

You can get a refund if you request it within 14 days of signing up .

. You can only request a refund on your first payment of a subscription, not later payments on a recurring subscription.

So, yes, PlayStation does offer the option to get a refund on just about anything you can spend money on digitally, though with some major asterisks attached. I can only hope that PlayStation loosens up its policies as we're forced to embrace digital games more and more, but only time will tell.

Can you get a refund on PlayStation hardware?

Sony will take back your hardware, too

Sony

PlayStation likes to sell its new hardware directly in addition to the big retail chains and even offers some exclusive items from time to time. If you have a problem with any PlayStation console right after you get it, it's a massive issue since the price could easily rack up to half a grand. Thankfully, PlayStation will take back almost all of its hardware so long as:

It was not a non-refundable item , such as a custom order or item marked as "non-returnable" on the description page.

, such as a custom order or item on the description page. You must initiate a return within 30 days from the date your order ships.

from the date your order ships. The item must be shipped to their fulfillment center using a provided FedEx label, all included items (cords, chargers, accessories, etc.) in original condition, and the purchase receipt.

After PlayStation receives the return, it will be processed within 5 business days, and you should see your refund appear within 7 business days after processing is completed.