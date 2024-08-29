If you're not concerned about the water and dust resistance of your smartphone -- or any other mobile device, such as a smartwatch -- you should be. That's not to say tech companies have been negligent. Quite the opposite, actually, as an IP68 rating is now so commonplace that you should demand it from any flagship device.

It may be tempting to go for an ocean swim with IP68 devices, or at least wade into the surf. Before you do, though, there are some important limitations to learn, as well as some definitions.

Related Apple Watch Ultra 3: Everything we know so far It's safer to expect an evolutionary upgrade instead of anything particularly earth-shattering.

What does IP68 mean?

IP68 is an IP (ingress protection) rating defined by the International Electrotechnical Commission. The first digit, 6, indicates that a device is dustproof. The second, 8, tells us that a device can be submerged to a depth of 3.3 feet (about 1 meter) or more for 30 minutes. Some IP68 devices may be able to go well below 1 meter, but that's going to vary from product to product.

Does that mean IP68 devices are waterproof?

Unfortunately, no. Even if you drop an iPhone 15 Pro Max in a shallow pond, the water will slowly erode its weather seals, whether over several hours or several days. Most IP68 devices are also susceptible to high pressure, so you shouldn't normally go below 3.3 feet or take them in the shower. Only IP69 or 69K devices are tough enough to withstand hard jets.

Can IP68 devices go in saltwater?

No they can't, or at least they shouldn't. Saltwater is corrosive, and can actually accelerate the erosion process we mentioned a moment ago. The effect probably won't be instantaneous -- but if you've accidentally dropped an IP68 device in the ocean, you should immediately fish it out and rinse it off with fresh water. Once that's done, dry it off with a cloth or paper towel.

You can potentially get around the issue with waterproof cases.

Identical things can be said about alcoholic drinks or chlorinated pool water. IP68 seals are really meant to protect against threats like rain, sweat, and accidentally dropping your phone in the toilet. They're a temporary defense against corrosive liquids, at best.

What devices can go in saltwater?

When it comes to consumer devices, assume they should only intentionally enter saltwater if they have a dive rating. The Apple Watch Ultra 2, for example, is ISO 22810-rated to a depth of 100 meters (about 328 feet), and supports scuba diving to a depth of 40 meters (131 feet). That said, Apple has long depicted non-Ultra Watches as good for beach swimming, and Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is likewise built to withstand salt without having any diving support. Check a manufacturer's website for specifics.

You can potentially get around the issue with waterproof cases. Those are sometimes expensive and hard to find, but they do exist for a few popular smartphone, tablet, and camera models, such as GoPros. To be doubly sure, check whether they're specifically built for saltwater, and diving too if that's your interest.

A case is only waterproof if it's fully sealed -- that includes ports, buttons, crevices, and the display.

Even with a case, it's wise to rinse a device off when you're done with any saltwater activity. The salt tends to settle and linger, and there's no sense testing out durability when you don't have to.