Key Takeaways Roku offers access to thousands of free movies, TV shows, and live TV channels without a subscription.

The Roku Channel is available in limited countries but is easily accessible via web browser in the US.

Watch Roku content on various devices like smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and streaming sticks.

Since the dawn of the streaming revolution, plenty of companies have attempted to provide quick and easy ways for you to stream content to watch at home. One such company is Roku.

Roku started life as a company that made set-top boxes for streaming but has branched out into making its own smart TVs and soundbars , too, all of which allow you to stream content over the internet.

Roku doesn't just let you stream content from other services, however; it also offers plenty of content of its own. Roku TVs and streaming players can play content from The Roku Channel, which includes thousands of free movies, TV shows, and live TV channels, without the need for a subscription.

If you don't have a Roku TV or streaming device, however, then you may be wondering if it's still possible to access The Roku Channel content in other ways. If so, read on and learn the different ways that you can watch Roku without a Roku device.

Can I watch Roku in a browser?

The Roku channel is available in a web browser, but only in the US

Roku/Pocket-lint

If you're in the US, you can watch content from The Roku Channel directly in a compatible web browser. You'll need to create a Roku account, or sign in if you already have one, before you can watch any content.

To watch The Roku Channel content in a browser, simply navigate to TheRokuChannel.com and create or sign in to your account. You can then stream any of the available shows and movies completely for free, choose from more than 300 live TV channels, or watch content from other providers such as Paramount+ and Starz too, if you have a paid subscription to those services.

The Roku Channel is available in the US, Canada, and the UK, but streaming via the website is currently only available in the US.

If you're outside the US, unfortunately, you're not able to watch The Roku Channel content in a web browser; The Roku Channel is available in the US, Canada, and the UK, but streaming via the website is currently only available in the US.

Can I watch Roku on my phone or tablet?

US users can stream shows and movies in the Roku app

The Roku app serves a number of different purposes. You can use it as a remote for your Roku devices, allowing you to control playback directly from your smartphone. You can use it to switch between different Roku devices if you have more than one device at home.

It's also a quick and easy way to search for content using the keyboard or voice search to find the shows or movies you want to watch, which you can then start playing on your Roku devices. It even allows you to hear the audio from your Roku device through your phone headphones, so that you can watch without disturbing other people.

If you don't have a Roku device, however, you can also use the Roku app to watch content directly on your smartphone or tablet. Any content that you find within the app will give you the option to start playing it on a connected Roku device, or to play it directly on your mobile or tablet. Just like with the web browser, however, it's only possible to view The Roku Channel content in the mobile app if you're in the US.

Can I watch Roku on my smart TV?

The Roku app is available on some smart TVs

Most smart TVs offer the ability to download and install apps that provide additional features. You can install a variety of apps, such as Zoom or Spotify that let you use your smart TV in different ways, but there are also a wide range of streaming apps available for services such as Netflix and Disney+. Roku also has its own streaming app that you can install on a wide range of smart TVs.

If you have a compatible Samsung smart TV or Amazon Fire TV , you can install the Roku Channel app from your TV's app store. Once installed on your smart TV, you can sign in to your Roku account in the Roku Channel app, and then stream content from The Roku Channel directly on your smart TV in all its big screen glory.

Some TV brands don't currently offer the Roku Channel app; if you own an LG TV , for example, then you won't find the app in the app store on your smart TV.

Can I watch Roku on my streaming device?

You can install the Roku app on streamers such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you own a Roku streaming device, you can add the Roku Channel app and stream free shows and movies. However, even if you don't own a Roku streaming stick or a Roku TV, there are other streaming devices that offer the streaming channel app.

If you have an Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Chromecast with Google TV , for example, you can download and install the Roku Channel app onto your streaming stick. You can then launch this app through your Amazon Fire TV stick, and sign in to your Roku account to stream free shows and movies.

Not every streaming device offers the Roku Channel app, however. If you have an Apple TV , for example, you won't find the Roku Channel app available. However, it is possible to play content from The Roku Channel through your Apple TV by using AirPlay from the iPhone or iPad app.

What content is available on The Roku channel?

There are plenty of free shows and movies available

Roku

There's plenty of content available on The Roku Channel. You can stream thousands of free movies and TV shows, as well as over 400 live TV channels.

If you're looking for a series to get your teeth into, there are classic shows such as Cagney and Lacey, and Bewitched, as well as more modern shows such as Storage Wars and Broadchurch. There is also some Roku Original content that has been produced exclusively for The Roku Channel, such as The Spiderwick Chronicles, The Great American Baking Show, and Mapleworth Murders.

There are plenty of movies to keep you entertained, too, with classics such as The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Dances with Wolves, and Child's Play, alongside newer movies such as Terminal, and Fall. There are also some Roku Original movies, including Weird: The Al Yankovic story, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the comedy musician.

Live TV channels include LiveNow from Fox, ABC News Live, Universal Westerns, and the NFL Channel, as well as the Roku Sports Channel, which includes live coverage of MLB games, Formula E, and more.

If that's not enough to keep you entertained, you can sign up for subscriptions to stream content from Paramount+, MGM+, AMC+, and many other streaming services. Whatever you want to watch, you should be able to find something to keep you entertained on The Roku Channel.