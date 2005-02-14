  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera reviews
    4. >
  4. Olympus camera reviews

Olympus Camedia C-470 Zoom

|
1/6  
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
3.5 stars

Price when reviewed: £220

Quick verdict

Good but not great
Read full verdict

For
  • A simple to use digital compact with attractive
  • Curvy design
Against
  • Over processing removes fine detail and lacks an optical viewfinder

The C-470 provides a basic level of specification in a delightfully curvy body and provides a 4-megapixel sensor and 3x optical zoom lens with a 35-105mm focal range. A 1

The Olympus C-470 Zoom is a digital compact that offers a good specification for a great pic. The 1.8in colour screen uses special ‘Sunshine' technology that reflects more light back out the brighter it gets making the LCD easy to use in bright conditions because it simply gets brighter too

Movie recording with sound and 320x240-pixel resolution joins no less than eight scene modes that include a portrait, landscape, indoor and cuisine mode. PictBridge direct printing with compatible printers means easy printing without a PC while storage is of the xD Picture Card variety: a 16MB card is supplied.

Handling is simple but a predominantly menu driven control system is very slow and the lack of an optical viewfinder requires all composition to go through the colour screen. It's a space saving element to the design and undoubtedly it helps hold down the price but it also means you rely on the camera's rechargeable battery pack, which is, thankfully a good one.

Olympus' proprietary TruePic TURBO processing makes light work of image processing but auto-only sensitivity means the user can never control it in low light, so image noise can become a problem for shots indoors or low light as the ISO gets bumped up. The camera uses harsh JPEG processing even in the highest, Super High Quality mode, so detail can be smoothed away but colour capture is very good.

Verdict

This is a nice, compact machine and one that brings 4-megapixels to the masses at a superb price. But the smoothing of detail by over processing means the larger prints made possible by the high resolution are not what they could have been, so the C-470 is good rather than great.

Olympus Camedia C-470 Zoom deals

Olympus Camedia C-470 Zoom
£220
£220
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments