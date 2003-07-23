  Olympus C-150

Redesigned to be 15% smaller than the C-120, Olympus' entry-level camera packs a punch for the £140 RRP.

This two 2Mp fixed focus digital camera offers a 2.5x digital zoom and six pre-programmed scene selections to choose from. This specification is something that is rare at this end of the market. Not the smallest camera on the block, the 1.8” LCD certainly makes up for what the camera lacks in size.

In tests the screen was bright, having no trouble in coping in the even brighter sunshine and provided a good platform for viewing images when out and about. Images are saved onto a 16Mb xD-PictureCard that is included in the box- double the norm on cheaper cameras- and the C-150's powered by 2 AA batteries. This makes it easy to replace if you run out of juice in the field, or you can simply switch to your second pair out of a pack of four rechargeable batteries.

Image quality is very good even for the low price point. Colours well balanced if not a little cold. The C-150 ability to capture detail was very impressive, however the macro mode was pretty poor and shouldn't be relied upon.