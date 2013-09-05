Nikon Coolpix S02 hands-on: A dinky camera fit for Bond

Nikon has updated its smallest compact camera, resulting in the Nikon Coolpix S02. Like its predecessor, this new model is a fully featured compact camera but only a little larger than a box of matches. Now pay attention 007.

In the hand there's something loveable about the Coolpix S02. It's tiny, so if you're struggling for space and want a proper camera, with a proper Xenon flash, as an alternative to your smartphone, then it could be what you're looking for.

It's large enough to snap with, however, reminding us of Bond-like spy cameras. We're not sure that James Bond would pick the hot pink colour, but the new blue offering looks to have been colour-matched to Daniel Craig's trunks in Casino Royale.

Features are kept to a minimum and we think that's a good thing: you don't want fiddly controls on a camera of this size, you just want to point and shoot. The display on the rear has been expanded a fraction, now measuring 2.7 inches, so there's a little more space to play with on this 100g camera. There's no battery access and no memory card slot as both are internal, but you do get 7.3GB of storage for your pictures and video.

The Coolpix S02 has made a couple of changes for the better however, with the move over to a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor, from the CCD of the previous model. The shift brings with it Full HD video capture and there's the addition of the HDMI connector on the bottom so you'll be able to hook it up to your TV to watch back that video. It should deliver better quality shots, but the real question now is how well it competes against the latest smartphones?

We weren't able to fully test this new dinky camera, but as soon as we get a sample in from Q Branch, we'll bring you a fuller review.