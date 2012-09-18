Leica D-Lux 6 pictures and hands-on

As per the V-Lux 4, Leica's D-Lux 6 is, by and large, a re-badged version of the Panasonic Lumix LX7. That high-end compact had already impressed us, so what does the Leica re-work bring to the party?

The D-Lux 6 has some great Leica quirks: the embossed Leica logo sitting on its "red dot" background is an obvious point, but the rear buttons have also been "squared off" and look a lot more like those on other Leica cameras, such as the X2 or even the latest M-series camera.

The metal body feels tough, as do those buttons to the fingers. It's gives that "Leica feel" that's a little different compared to the Lumix, which we didn't entirely expect. Funny how a small change can make all the difference.

The D-Lux 6 has a D-lectible lens too: the 24-90mm equivalent has a bright f/1.4-2.3 aperture and an aperture ring around the lens barrel. There're also aspect ratio and AF switches that have got just the right amount of give in the hand.

Buy a D-Lux 6 and Leica bundles in a download copy of Adobe Lightroom 4 too. None too shabby. We think this one not only talks the talk, but also walks the walk. If a camera can do such a thing.