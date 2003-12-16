Kodak EasyShare DX6490

The DX6490 brings a new face to the Kodak EasyShare range. It’s been restyled, bigger, bolder and more impressive that any other camera in the range. If Kodak follows this route then they’ll have a very good camera range on their hands.

The main selling point to this 4mega pixel camera is the 10x optical zoom which Kodak hopes to place against other successful models such as the Olympus’ C700 range. Like other cameras in the range, all the relevant buttons are placed around an LCD display screen. This time however, the display is a whopping 2.2 inches and the buttons - specifically the jog wheel is lit for easy reference in dark situations.

However that’s not the only difference about this camera over its other peers in the range. The camera also features an electronic viewfinder (which you can choose to switch between) and more importantly a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Kodak has still opted for internal memory - 16Mb - with the option of expanding this with a MMC/SD card.

Flash is provided via a pop-up slot on top of the device and a further flash card can be plugged in, although strangely enough there is no hot shoe facility - however at the zoom ranges this camera is capable of using, the flash will be the last thing on your mind. The camera itself features plenty of rubber grips and the overall feel of the camera is not only comfortable to handle, but has a certain charm about it.

Inside the camera you’re presented with a 38x380mm equivalent lens made by Schneider - Kreuznach Variogon and is the first camera to include the new Kodak Colour Science image processing chip.