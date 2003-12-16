  Kodak EasyShare LS633

While a lot of people will believe that every three mega pixel camera looks the same every so often along comes a camera that is slightly different. Perhaps it’s a different shape or maybe has a facility to make cups of tea.

Kodak’s latest camera, the LS633 boasts a 2.2” OLED screen on the back, making this not only one of the largest screens around, but also due to its manufacturing process one of the clearest. Based on a Kodak’s new Organic Light emitting diode (OLED) technology, you can see the display clearly from virtually any angle (165o viewing angle to be precise) and even on bright sunny days it didn’t seem to cause us any problems.

Due to the large screen the camera is longer than most digital cameras available on the market but Kodak users looking to upgrade still pleased to know that it will still fit the both the Camera and Printer Dock 6000 range.

Buttons are in the usual familiar Kodak spots and the share button allowing you to set printing, emailing and favourite option up in advance before docking your camera and while everything has been put comfortably in the right places, there doesn’t seem to have been any effort to make the camera look anything other than the square box that it is.

Images are transferred from the camera’s 16Mb internal memory or SD/MMC card either by a USB connector or investing in either a docking station or printer and the whole device is powered by a Kodak rechargeable Li-ion battery - a nice touch for a sub £300 camera.

The LS633 offers a 3x optical zoom and 3.3x digital zoom giving you a range of 37 - 111mm on a standard 35mm camera with a f range of 2.7 - 4.6. Images are saved in four different sizes; 2032 x 1524, 2032 x 1354, 1656 x 1242, 1200 x 900 and gives you 16, 18, 25 and 47 images respectively.

Like other cameras in the Kodak EasyShare range, there are a number of pre-programmed settings to choose from and these include Night Scene, Landscape, Sport, Macro and Movie. In addition to that the camera also has 4 white balance settings, four flash settings, the ability to set the ISO level from 100, 200 and 400 and three different focusing protocols including Multi-pattern and Centre weighted TTL-AE with individual program modes.

Picture quality was either poor or brilliant when it came to taking pictures. The whites unlike the DX6430 didn't cause a problem within the images, yet images did lack definition and at time crispness. Colours however were generally strong within the images (see red posts right) but vast expanses of green caused the sensor to treat them as one (see landscape image right).