  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera reviews
    4. >
  4. Kodak camera reviews

Kodak EasyShare CX6200

|
1/5  
The 2 mega pixel CX6200 is a camera well styled and easy to use.
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
3.5 stars

Price when reviewed: £99

Quick verdict

An ideal starter for anyone new to digital cameras, but not without its drawbacks
Read full verdict

For
  • EasyShare button
  • Easy to use
Against
  • No macro mode
  • Limited scene selection

Kodak's EasyShare range is aimed at beginners so it's nice to see a camera in the range that is not only 2 mega pixel, but also under £100.

The 2Mp CX6200 is a camera well styled and easy to use. The 1.5" LCD display sits firmly in the centre and buttons are clearly labelled.

For the newcomer, Kodak's strength is in its "share" button allowing you to print, email and set as a favourite the moment you connect the camera to either a PC or dedicated printer docking station.

Like all the other models in the EasyShare range, as well as removable memory, the CX6200 has an 8Mb internal memory built in. The CX6200 also features a fixed lens but does offer a 3x digital zoom.

Images were detailed and well balanced, although the CX6200 seemed to over expose areas when dealing with shadows and sunlit areas. However definition between the colours, especially the greens of trees and shrubs, was very good.

Verdict

The Kodak's price and the EasyShare functions within this camera make it an ideal starter for anyone new to digital cameras - the only drawback was the lack of any other options such as a macro mode or scene selection.

Kodak EasyShare CX6200 deals

Kodak EasyShare CX6200
£99
£99
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments