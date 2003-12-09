  Kodak EasyShare Camera Dock 6000

So you've got your Kodak digital camera, but don't like all the cables floating around your desk and want to make things a whole lot simpler. Kodak thinks it has the answer.

The EasyShare Camera Dock 6000 is a simple device that allows you to dock your Kodak camera and with the touch of a button transfer pictures from the camera to the computer quickly and easily.

The dock also doubles as a charger and for the Kodak cameras that take standard AA batteries this offers a cheaper solution in the long run if you do have to shell out the cash to buy this charger/dock in the first place.