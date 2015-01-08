Canon PowerShot SX530 HS and SX710 HS super-zoom cameras (eyes-on)

Canon is at CES 2015 in Las Vegas, so we stopped by the camera maker’s booth to take a look at some of its new PowerShots.

Two of the most note-worthy announcements on display were updates to the 42x 24-1,008mm SX520 HS and the 30x 25-750mm SX700 HS.

The new PowerShot SX530 HS is the SX520 HS…but with a 50x 24mm to 1,200mm zoom lens and Wi-Fi connectivity (via NFC, if your device supports it). It will launch in February and cost around $430. We briefly played with camera and were impressed by its relatively compact package and zoom functionality.

Joining the SX530 HS in February will be the long-zoom PowerShot SX710 HS, a successor to the SX700 HS. It’s still got a 30x zoom lens but now offers 20.3-megapixel resolution rather than the 16 megapixels. And that’s about it. For whatever reason, Canon only gave this camera a slight upgrade. You can expect it to cost around $350.

These new cameras are just two of five new PowerShot cameras from Canon. We think the SX520 HS is probably the nicer one, but it’s also more expensive and feature-rich. We still liked the SX710 HS plenty. During our brief hands-on with it however, we couldn’t quite tell if that boost in resolution also gave a boost to image quality.

We’ll have to do in-depth reviews on both these cameras in order to report full findings