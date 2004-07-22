  Swann UnderwaterCam

For the aquatic at heart, Swann has created an underwater camera that simply connects to a (yellow) video phono so you can either view your footage on a television screen or plug it straight into the back of a video recorder and record the footage.

The camera itself is housed in waterproof casing and can be dropped to a depth of 16m. Attached to the casing is a heavy weight- (2.5kg) and this ensures the camera can be kept level when underwater at all time. Additionally, the camera housing also features a built-in circle of LEDs to light up your subject. In tests this proved to be pretty good and certainly allowed us to see what was going on rather than the darkness the normally ensues when going to this depth.

Power is provided via a 12V Sealed Lead-Acid rechargeable battery and you also get a power adapter and car charger in the box to recharge it at home or on a boat. While its good to see a portable power source a little more attention could have been paid to actually packaging this and that really goes for the rest of the unit as well. The camera is well built, solid and performs well, however once you break away from the camera you can't help feeling not much effort has been put into the whole affair.