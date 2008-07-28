  Toshiba Camileo H10 camcorder launches

Toshiba has introduced the latest model in its Camileo range with the addition of the Camileo H10, that the company describes as "a portable and very affordable SD based HD camcorder".

With a palm-friendly design, the H10 is an SD card based high-definition digital video camera with 5x optical and 4x digital zoom, which is able to shoot footage at a resolution of 1280 x 720p.

All video is encoded in the H.264/MPEG4 format to the 64MB of integrated storage, although the device also supports up to 8GB SDHC cards, offering the ability to capture up to 4 additional hours of broadcast quality film at Toshiba's reckoning of approximately 30 minutes HD video per gigabyte of memory.

Weighing in at 340 grams, the Camileo H10 can operate as a digital still camera and features a 10-megapixel CCD image sensor. There is Night Mode for low-light shooting and various special effects on-board too.

The H10 has a 2.7-inch TFT LCD display, HDMI output, video stabilisation and motion detection. Available from the end of July 2008, it has a typical purchase price estimated at £179.99.