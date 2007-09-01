  IFA 2007: Toshiba launches first digital video frame in Europe

Toshiba announced its entry into the digital video and photo frame market at IFA 2007, with the launch of its DPF7XSE model due out in autumn, pricing to be confirmed.

The frame, a 7-inch digital TFT model, offers 256MB of built-in Nand FLASH memory, but also compatibility with Secure Digital, MultiMediaCard, Memory Stick and CompactFlash cards.

The USB 2.0 connectivity, available via two integrated, side-mounted USB ports, offers another way of transferring content from a personal computer.

The DPF7XSE can decode a selection of file formats, meaning it can display more than just still images.

In addition to JPEG, each unit offers DivX and MPEG4 playback for video. Sound, via two integrated 1 watt speakers, is covered with MP3 and WMA support.

The DPF7XSE may well be the perfect frame for the style-conscious bach pad as it combines a textured aluminium back-plate with the glass black bezel of the display lending it a certain manly chic.