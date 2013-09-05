Toshiba Camileo X-Sports action cam apes GoPro design, offers wrist-mounted control

Toshiba has joined the action cam fray, launching the Toshiba Camileo X-Sports - which at first glance bears a strong resemblance to the GoPro.

Toshiba isn't new to waterproof camcorders, having launched a number of pistol-grip type devices in the past, but the new model comes with action sports in mind. There's a waterproof housing that will see the X-Sports down to 60m, for example, as well as mounting options for bikes, helmets, chests and so on, many of which come bundled with the camera.

The camcorder itself will capture 1080p video at 60fps and has a 12-megapixel CMOS sensor. The lens is wide-angle to capture all the action and the unit measures 73 x 49.5 x 29.5mm and weighs 94g.

Perhaps more excitingly, there's a wrist remote for the Camileo X-Sports that will give you basic controls, so you don't have to be fiddling with the camera when it's strapped to your head. The watch is waterproof to 3m, so while you can't take it diving, it will survive the odd canoeing splash or downpour.

The Camileo X-Sport has wider wireless skills too. Using Toshiba's Wi-Fi Connect app, you'll be able to control the device from a smartphone or tablet, as well as it letting you share photos and videos to sites like YouTube and Facebook. Toshiba hasn't detailed what platforms support the app, but we're guessing it's Android.

There's an electronic image stabilisation system and the X-Sports is shockproof from drops up to 1.5m. A 2-inch LCD display on the rear, USB and HDMI connections, as well as support for microSD cards, rounds out the hardware package.

The Toshiba Camileo X-Sports will be available in Europe in Q4 2013, and cost €249 (£210).