Toshiba Camileo Z100 full HD 3D camcorder announced

Toshiba has announced its first full HD 3D camcorder, the Camileo Z100. The dual-lens system allows the camcorder to capture 3D at 1080p via two, 5-megapixel backside illuminated CMOS sensors.

The camcorder also features a glasses-free 3D monitor, to enable you to see what you're recording, as you're recording it, without the need for bulky glasses. Toshiba also claims that the backside illumination allows this camera to capture 3D in any lighting conditions, even if light is less than optimal.

The Z100 also features an 8x optical zoom, which works even during 3D shooting. For 2D, there's an electronic zoom that can magnify the image by 120x. For those shots, an electronic image stabiliser will help to even out the inevitable camera shake. Video recording can perform face tracking, to keep people in focus, while still shots also benefit from smile detection. Still photos can be shot up to 16 megapixels.

The camcorder can take SD cards up to 128GB (with SDXC). There's both HDMI and USB sockets, in their smaller, mini form factor. The built-in 2.8-inch screen is also touch-sensitive, so menus are simpler and easy to navigate.