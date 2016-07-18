Pocket-lint Adventures: Monkeying around on Go Ape with TomTom Bandit

Although there's lots to do at ground level in Alice Holt Forest, Surrey, some of the greatest adventures are to be had in the tree tops. With separate Go Ape courses for both adults and children, there's plenty of monkeying around to be had, for big or little kids.

Go Ape is an easy adventure to get into, because you only need a brief introduction, and to demonstrate you understand how to use the equipment safely, before you're off climbing your first ladder into the treetops. After that, all you pretty much need is nerves of steel.

Mixed into the adrenaline-fuelled ziplines and confidence-challenging balance beams, there's a serene sense of calm. Those platforms are high, but the views are amazing. The sounds of walkers on the forest floor drift up, as you test your mettle again climbs, swings and all manner of high-wire trials.

