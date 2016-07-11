Pocket-lint Adventures: Eventing with the TomTom Bandit

Horse racing, horse riding, eventing, jumping, point-to-point. There are plenty of ways to enjoy riding horses, and for the most part it is one of those sports that not many are not able to do.

We visited Plum Park Farm in Northamptonshire, a riding school that also specialised in cross country events throughout the year, for the second in the series of Pocket-lint Adventures, taking the TomTom Bandit action camera with us to give to two riders to see what it is like from their point of view rather merely just from the side lines.

The TomTom Bandit offers a range of attachments that you can use, although it's fair to say we couldn't use the handlebar mount we used in our first adventure.

We opted for the helmet mount for one of the riders and the Pole Mount to give us a different perspective both on and off the horses and thanks to the quick release mechanism on the bottom of the camera, it is easy to switch from one to the other so you can mix up your shots with ease.

The action camera is built to be rugged with the mounts strong enough to withstand gallops, jumps, as well as the weather.

At the end of the adventure editing is a doddle thanks to the included mobile phone or desktop editing app.

The action camera automatically adds highlights of interest based on movement or a spike in your heart rate if you are wearing a heart rate monitor, and the app can even create a fully edited video for you with just a simple shake of the phone.

Those that want a little more control can easily select their own highlights from the footage they've taken before adding a soundtrack to enhance the footage. The proof really is in the pudding, we edited this adventure in about 20 minutes.

The TomTom Bandit has been a great partner for eventing giving us a new insight into what it is like to ride and jump on a horse. We're now getting ready for our next Pocket-lint Adventure in a few weeks.

