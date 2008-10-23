  Sony announces two new digital frames

Sony has added two new models to its S-Frame range of digital photo frames, including the company's first 10-inch offering.

The 10-inch DPF-D100 and the DPF-D80 both have a high-quality 800x600 SVGA resolution LCD screen, and are the first frames in Sony's line-up that offer a 4:3 aspect ratio.

This means that there are no borders around the digital photos and they fill the screen, making photos appear larger than those with 16:9 aspect ratio.

The two models also feature an advanced image processing feature that decodes and displays images quickly, and will display images up to 48 megapixels.

Other features worth noting are an auto orientation sensor, so the photo frames know whether to display photos horizontally or vertically, ten slideshow variations, clock and calendar views, and an energy conserving auto power on/off setting.

With both featuring a 200MB storage capacity, you'll be able to store plenty of images on the internal memory, which can be uploaded onto via several types of flash memory cards.

You can also transfer your images to the frame via USB connection, straight from your camera or PC - although you'll have to find your own cable as one is not included with the frame.

The two new S-Frame models support JPEG and RAW image file formats, and can be controlled by the included remote.

American release dates and prices are all we have at the moment. The DPF-D80 digital photo frame is available now for about $180 (around £110) and the DPF-D100 model will be available in November for about $280 (around £170). We'll get UK prices to you when we get them.