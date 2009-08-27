Sony Alpha 550

Sony launched three additions to its Alpha range of DSLR cameras at an event in London today. Partnering the new a500 is the a550, snapped here.

It features an Exmor CMOS 14-megapixel sensor and is backed by Sony's BIONZ processor, which Sony claims brings a couple of noteworthy features to the party.

Improved processing power means noise is apparently suppressed in the new ISO range up to 12,800, with the results at the highest sensitivities only carrying the sort of noise found at ISO 3200 on the older generation of cameras.

You'll also get a couple of continuous shooting modes, at 5fps, or a speed-priority mode giving 7fps.

You'll also get that neat new HDR shooting option, which snaps two images at different exposures and then merges them in-camera for an image with greater dynamic range.

Sony boast you can do this without a tripod thanks to the BIONZ power and Steady-Shot Inside offering. We tried it, and it does seem to work, but we'll reserve judgement until we've done a full review.

This model has been tarted-up a little, seen here with the battery grip and screen protector, but otherwise it looks like its sister the a500.

Coming your way at the end of October, but until then, check out these snaps.