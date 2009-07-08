Sony announces Handycam CX520VE and CX505VE
Sony has launched new flagship models into its HD camcorder line-up, the Handycam HDR-CX520VE and 505VE.
The CX505VE offers 32GB internal memory while the CX520VE gets 64GB plus extra storage via Memory Stick, 5.1 channel surround sound, a high res Exmor R CMOS sensor and Sony's BIONZ image processor.
Capable of capturing stills up to 12 megapixels, the camcorder offers a "premium-quality" G Lens and a 3-inch LCD screen.
Sony boasts the models are the world's first camcorders to reduce camera shake in three directions during video shooting with "camera roll" corrected as well as up/down and left/right tremor.
Features include "Face Touch" that lets users touch a face on screen for optimised settings and a GPS receiver for geo-tagging with a "Map View" setting.
In addition, the new Handycams automatically upconvert interlaced video signals for playback on a 1920 x 1080 compatible TV via HDMI connection.
The Handycam HDR-CX520VE/505VE Full HD Memory Stick Handycam, to give 'em their correct titles, are available from August 2009.
