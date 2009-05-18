Sony Alpha 230, 330 and 380 DSLR cameras debut

Sony has announced three new DSLR cameras on Monday in time for the summer.

The new models, the alpha 230, alpha 330 and alpha 380 confirm previous rumours on the Internet, and offer a resolution range from 10.2 megapixels to 14.2 megapixels for the alpha 380.

According to Sony, the entry-level model; the alpha 230 will be the "world’s lightest DSLR featuring an APS-C sized image sensor and in-body image stabilisation".

The new models, which follow Canon and Nikon launches in recent months, will come with a 2.7-inch LCD screen, six scene modes and on-screen help aim to help it appeal to the beginner DLSR photographer.

The camera will also feature a Quick AF Live View for "responsive ‘freestyle’ shooting" that supposedly "keeps pace with what’s happening around you".

Users will also get continuous shooting at up to 2.5 fps, a new self-timer drive mode, which grabs a quick burst of three or five frames and an HDMI socket for connecting to a HD-Ready television.

The alpha 330 and alpha 380 models will up the ante with a faster Live View mode (2 frames per second) and tilt screens like the Nikon D5000. The alpha 380 will also add an extra 4 megapixels of resolution to the mix bringing the count from 10.2 megapixels up to 14.2 megapixels.

SonyStyle retail pricing has been confirmed for the new models with the A230 at £530, the A330 at £610 and the A380 at £720.