Sony announces Handycam TG7VE

Sony has announced the launch of the Handycam HDR-TG7VE, claiming that it is the world's smallest, lightest Full HD GPS-enabled camcorder with the option to record in AVCHD or MPEG2.

Despite its small size (62 x 117 x 30mm) Sony has managed to cram in a GPS receiver for mapping where you've been shooting and 16GB internal memory, expandable via a memory stick.

Angled as the perfect travel partner, the Handycam gets a pure titanium body with a scratch-resistant coating and a 2.7-inch LCD touchscreen.

The camcorder can take 4-megapixel still photos while features include 10x optical zoom, face detection, smile shutter and fancy playback options.

Complete with software, and with a range of accessories available, the Handycam HDR-TG7VE Full HD Memory Stick Handycam is available from May 2009 priced at £850.

