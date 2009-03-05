Sony Cyber-shot DSC-HX1 digital camera

Sony has unveiled the high-zoom Cyber-shot HX1 at PMA 2009 and Pocket-lint has got a hands-on with the new camera already.



Offering a 20x optical zoom range, the HX1 is a bridge camera that boasts an effective resolution of 9.1 megapixels and debuts the "Exmor" CMOS sensor that was originally developed for Sony's Alpha DSLR.



The Cyber-shot HX1 is a first for Sony in that it is the first compact camera that is able to shoot 1080/30p HD movies. It also features a built-in stereo microphone which helps for clear audio recordings when filming.



The Cyber-shot DSC-HX1 camera will be available from April 2009, with prices to be confirmed.



Pictures by Joey Allen