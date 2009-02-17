Sony launches T900 and T90 Cyber-shot cameras

Sony has announced the UK launch of the 12.1-megapixel Cyber-shot T900 and T90 compact digi-cams.

Boasting "ultra-slim looks, breathtaking styling and attention seeking colour choices", Sony says its new T series stands out from other digital cameras.

Measuring 15.1mm slim, the T900 is available in silver and black while the T90 is even slimmer at 13.9mm, and will go on sale in silver, black, bronze, pink and blue colour options.

The T900 offers a 3.5-inch wide Xtra Fine LCD touchscreen while the T90's is 3 inches.

Offering Sony's "Intelligent Auto" as well as the BIONZ processor, there's also "optical steadyshot" in addition to face detection and smile shutter.

Both T series models can record movies at 720p at 30 frames per second with up to 60 minutes storage claimed for a 4GB MemoryStick.

Other specs include 4x optical zoom, ISO up to 3200, and hook up to TVs for big screen viewing.

The T900 and T90 will be available from April 2009 when the T90 will be £289 while the T900 will cost £369 from SonyStyle.co.uk.