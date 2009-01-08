Sony launches 12-megapixel Cyber-shot W220

At CES, Sony has announced the 12-megapixel Cyber-shot DSC-W220 that it says "combines powerful imaging features with intelligence to make taking great pictures easy".

Sony says the entry-level W model has features that until now were only found in high-end models, including Intelligent Scene Recognition and Dynamic Range Optimizer.

The W220 gets a 2.7-inch LCD screen, Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar 4X optical zoom lens with 30 millimetre (equivalent) wide angle view, Optical SteadyShot image stabilisation and Sony's Smile Shutter tech.

The camera offers 15MB internal memory, takes Memory Stick media cards and can output to high-def TVs with a not-included HDMI cable.

The DSC-W220 camera is available in the States in silver, black, and blue for about $190.

In the UK, Sony has announced a further two models - the Cyber-shot W210 and S950.

The DSC-W210 appears to be the same as W220 but available in different colour options of silver, pink and green.

The Cyber-shot S950 will be available in silver, pink or black finishes. It's a 10.1-megapixel camera with 4x zoom lens and a 2.7-inch screen.

Said to be easy to use, there's a ton of shooting modes for ease of use as well as face detection and image stabilsation.

Sony says the Cyber-shot W210, W220 and S950 will be available from February 2009 in the UK, no pricing confirmed.