Sony 'Webbie HD' camcorder takes on Flip Mino

Sony has gone after the Flip, Creative Vado and Kodak Zi6 with the launch of its own pocket camcorder called the Webbie HD.

The new device, announced at the company's press conference at CES in Las Vegas, will feature a 5-megapixel camera for still images and the ability to capture video at 1440 x 1080 resolution.

Available in two simple designs; one that is similar to a traditional camcorder and one that follows the Flip form factor.

Clearly aimed at the YouTube generation; Sony says the cameras will be "perfect for youth culture".

The MHS-CM1 camera sports a slim horizontal design with a 2.5-inch LCD screen that swivels up to 270 degrees and a 5x optical zoom, while the MHS-PM1 will come with a rotating swivel lens with a 4x digital zoom. Both will come with five scene selection modes such as low light, sports and landscape and record directly to Memory Stick PRO Duo media.

Like competing devices, software that comes bundled with the player will automatically upload footage to YouTube or Dailymotion for video and Shutterfly, Picasa and Photobucket for pics.

The MHS-CM1 camera is available today for about $200 and the MHS-PM1 model will be available in April for about $170.

No UK pricing has been set. We will keep you posted.