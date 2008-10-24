Sony adds duo to digital photo frame collection

Sony has added its first ever 10 inch model to its S-Frame series of digital photo frames.

The 10 inch DPF-D100 is also joined by the smaller, 8 inch DPG-D80, both of which feature high quality SVGA resolution LCD displays and will be the first digital photo frames from Sony that come with an aspect ratio of 4:3.

Sony adds that the new models also boast an advanced image processing feature that "quickly decodes and displays images".

This tech can handle images up to 48 megapixels in size.

Both the DPF-D100 and DPF-D80 come with 200MB of internal memory, but are also compatible with Memory Stick PRO, Memory Stick PRO Duo, SD, MMC, Compact Flash, Microdrive and xD-Picture cards.

Other features include an automatic orientation sensor, 10 different slide show variations, clock and calendar views and an automatic power on/off setting.

The DPF-D80 and DPF-D100 digital photo frames will be around $180 and $280.