Sony's new DSLR, the Alpha 700 is finally revealed

Details on Sony's new Aplha Digital SLR have finally been revealed. Announced earlier this year, we can confirm that the new model is called the Alpha 700 and it offers 12.2 effective megapixels and an "Exmor" CMOS sensor.

The Alpha 700 boasts tough, durable magnesium alloy body panels that are complemented by a reinforced aluminium alloy chassis while weather-resistant silicon seals protect buttons and media card slots against dust and moisture.

The all new "Quick Navi" interface as well as the clear and "logically placed" controls promise a user friendly experience. Three memories allow storage of all camera settings for instant recall.

The model features a high-speed BIONZ processor that offers a RAW NR stage to reduce image noise even further prior to compression and encoding.

With a maximum sensitivity of ISO 3200, there is also a new bracketing mode that captures the same scene at three different DRO settings to ensure the best possible results.

The anti-reflective 3-inch photo-quality LCD screen is complemented by the bright, high-magnification optical viewfinder that claims to assist excellent framing with any scene.

With 11 focus points and 11 lines, the new double-cross sensor claims to enhances AF performance under a wide range of real-world shooting conditions.

The new coreless motor and double-stopper anti-bounce mirror mechanism allows continuous shooting at up to 5fps while the newly-developed M-Series InfoLITHIUM battery pack delivers up to 650 shots per charge.

The Alpha 700 is the world’s first SLR with an HDMI output for connection to any HD-ready TV or display, the supplied infrared remote commander can be used as a wireless shutter release which is ideal for minimising vibration or can be used to control the viewing the images on a television.

US pricing has been revealed as the following: The DSLR-A700 camera body, DT 16 – 105mm lens, and DT 18-250mm lens will be available for about $1400, $580 and $550, respectively. The DSLR-A700K kit with an 18-70mm lens will be available for about $1500, and the DSLR-A700P kit with the 16-105mm lens will be available for about $1900. The camera body and DSLR-A700K kit will ship in October and the DSLR-A700P kit in November.