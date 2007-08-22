Sony launches Cyber-shot T200 and T70 compact digital cameras

Sony has launched two new slim-line Sony Cyber-shot T-series cameras, the T70 and T200.

Both offer an intuitive touchscreen that allows you to instantly select the subject you want to focus on (in shooting mode) and what you want to view or where you want to zoom (in playback mode).

A quirky feature, which we previewed before the cameras properly launched, the cameras also feature a new "smile shutter" function, which makes sure your subjects are smiling before taking the shot.

The 8-megapixel DSC-T200 model has a 3.5-inch wide LCD touch-panel that controls all of the camera’s settings and a 5x Carl Zeiss optical zoom lens. This model will be available in silver, black and red.

The 8-megapixel DSC-T70 camera features a 3-inch wide LCD touch panel and a 3x Carl Zeiss optical zoom lens. It will be offered in silver, black, white and pink.

Both the new models can be connected to an HDTV set via HD component cable or an HD cradle, and with a built-in slide show function can see your pics in high-def on the big screen.

The camera's new "smile shutter" function, automatically detects and captures a person smiling is an option available as a scene mode.

Combined with such other the face detection, image stabilisation and a high sensitivity (ISO 3200) Sony describes the T200 and T70 models as "nearly foolproof".

The Cyber-shot DSC-T200 and DSC-T70 digital cameras will ship in September for about $400 and $300, respectively, same schedule for Europe, but no pricing confirmed.