Sony launch HD ready Sony Handycam CX6EK and 3 new HDD models

Sony has launched four new HD camcorders today, one of which it says is the smallest and lightest in the world.

The new HD camcorder Memory Stick HD Handycam called the HDR-CX6EK promises recording up to 1080i on a removable Memory Stick.

The new model which ditches tapes in favour of the memory card weights just 370g (excluding battery) and comes with a 6.1 megapixel sensor for still pictures and 2.7-inch display.

Sony are also boasting movie makers will get up to 2 hours 55 minutes of continuous shooting on a single Stick and 6 hours of battery life.

Sony also launched three new camcorders in its HDR-SR Series - the SR8E. The flagship model comes with a 100GB hard disk capacity and has enough storage to record for 38 hours in Long Play mode.

It’s joined by the SR5E and SR7E that offer 40GB and 60GB disk capacities for up to 15 hours or 22 hours HD recording time respectively (in LP mode).

Both models feature the ability to connect directly to any BRAVIA HD-ready television via a mini-HDMI cable while other features include a Carl Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens features a 10x optical zoom, Super SteadyShot optical image stabilisation and an on-board microphone allowing Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound recording.

Because of the use of the Memory Stick Sony and HDD capabilities Sony is also saying that you'll be able to access your footage quicker. A "Visual Index" divides all your footage into a series of chapters, corresponding with each press of the Record Start button. Thumbnail images are automatically created for each chapter and displayed on the camcorder’s touchscreen for handy reference.

The Sony Handycam CX6EK will be available throughout Europe from July 2007 and the HDD models later in the year. No word on pricing.