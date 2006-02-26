  1. Home
PMA 2006: Sony launches HDPS-L1 8GB Photo Album

Sony has launched a new 8GB Photo Album that promises to store a lifetime images.

The HDPS-L1 hard drive promises users a chance to view there photos in eight different slideshow styles and view and share high-resolution photos on a home theatre system.

"We expect all sorts of people will take advantage of this new photo storage device to rescue treasured memories buried in their computers and on memory cards, and bring them to life with its built-in slideshow feature", said Jim Leahey, general manager of peripherals and enhancements at Sony Electronics. "It finally gives high-resolution still pictures the visual realism usually reserved for motion-pictures."

The HDPS-L1 automatically sorts picture files by their creation date, as well as providing the option to group images by type, such as travels and holidays.

About half the size of a typical DVD player the hard drive photo storage unit supports seven types of flash media cards - Memory Stick, Memory Stick PRO, Memory Stick Duo, Memory Stick PRO Duo, CompactFlash, Microdrive, SD Card and xD Picture Card slots.

Files can also be downloaded to the hard drive via the unit's built-in USB port. In addition to storing files, this device can write to any of the supported memory cards.

The HDPS-L1 photo storage device will be available in May in America for about $300. Sony has yet to confirm a UK launch date or Price.

