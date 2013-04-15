  WIN: A Sony NEX-3N and World Photography Awards workshop prize

With the 2013 Sony World Photography Awards taking place this month, Pocket-lint has teamed up with headline sponsors Sony to give 10 lucky readers the chance to win a place at a series of workshops taking place at Somerset House, London, from 26 to 28 April 2013.

One lucky winner will also receive a NEX-3N compact system camera to test out their new skills. Featuring the same image sensor as you would expect from a DSLR, the NEX-3N allows you to take professional standard pictures, even if you are an amateur. With a selection of 15 E-mount lenses available you can discover the ideal lens with which to bring your vision to life.

The workshops will cover a variety of topics suitable for camera enthusiasts from beginners to budding professionals and will coincide with the opening of the Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition on 26 April.

There are three separate workshops covering a range of topics. From showing beginners how to improve picture quality, to providing an understanding of commercial photography and turning the photographic hobby into a career, or looking at the developments in full-frame photography over time - there will be something for every photography enthusiast.

For your chance to win correctly answer the question below before the end of 21 April. Winners will be contacted from 22 April. Usual Pocket-lint Terms & Conditions apply. Entrants must be a UK resident, prizes are non-transferable and no cash alternative is offered. We are unable to offer transport or accommodation so you'll need to be available and ready to travel to Somerset House in London on your chosen date of the 26, 27 or 28 April to claim your workshop prize.

This competition has finished.