(Pocket-lint) - The winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 have been revealed, with an exhibition of the excellent winning and shortlisted photographs available to see at Somerset House in London from 13 April to 2 May 2022.
The exhibition presets over 300 prints, along with hundreds of additional images in digital displays. Some of the work of Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky, who won 2022's Outstanding Contribution to Photography, is also available to see.
You can see some of the incredible photographs that were entered into the Sony World Photography Awards below, including the winners and some of our favourite shots.
The Fox's Tale
Milan Radisics from Hungary won the Wildlife and Nature category for his series The Fox's Tale.
Migrantes
Photographer of the Year was awarded to Adam Ferguson from Australia for his Migrantes series of black and white self-portraits of migrants in Mexico.
Dorf
Domagoj Burilović from Croatia won the Architecture & Design category for his series Dorf.
Under The Moonlight
Youth Photographer of the Year was awarded to Tri Nguyen from Vietnam for his image Under The Moonlight that shows a young man basking in artificial moonlight.
Tomohiko Funai
Shortlisted for the Motion category in the Open Competition was this shot from Tomohiko Funai.
Nina TBerg
Nina TBerg was shortlisted for the Street Photography category of the Open Competiton with this shot that we love.
Life on Earth
Lorenzo Poli from Italy won the Landscape category for his series Life on Earth.
Living in the Transition
Shunta Kimura from Japan won the Environment category for his series Living in the Transition.
This shot from Isabela Eseverri was shortlisted for the Motion category of the Open Competition.
Tree by Gareth Iwan Jones
Gareth Iwan Jones was awarded third place in the Landscape category for his Tree by Gareth Iwan Jones series.
Mellow Apocalypse
Alnis Stakle from Latvia won the Creative category his series Mellow Apocalypse.
Portfolio
Hugh Fox from the United Kingdom won the Portfolio category for his submission Portfolio.
Migrantes
Adam Ferguson from Australia won the Portraiture category for his series Migrantes. As mentioned, he was also awarded Photographer of the Year.
Scott Wilson from the UK was given Open Photographer of the Year 2022 for his photograph called Anger Management, which is a black and white shot of a wild mustang kicking up a dust storm in Colorado.
Kuarup
Ricardo Teles from Brazil won the Sport category for his series Kuarup.
Tokyo Twenty Twenty One
Adam Pretty was awarded second place in the Sport category with his series Tokyo Twenty Twenty One.
Constellation
Haruna Ogata from Japan and Jean-Etienne Portail from France won the Still Life category for their series Constellation.
Absolute Beginner
Oana Baković was awarded third place in the Wildlife & Nature category for the Absolute Beginner series.
The Children of the Financial Collapse in Venezuela
Jan Grarup from Denmark won the Documentary Projects category for his series The Children of the Financial Collapse in Venezuela.
The Identity of Holland
Student Photographer of the Year went to Ezra Bohm from the Netherlands for his series The Identity of Holland.
The series presents the residents of close-knit communities in the Netherlands who maintain a traditional way of life.
Cariño
This is one of the shots submitted by Chris Rosas Vargas for the Student category.
Vicente Ansola
Vicente Ansola won the Landscape category of the Open competition with this amazing shot of sunflowers.
Darshan Ganapathy
Darshan Ganapathy was shortlisted for the Travel category in the Open competition with this amazing shot.
Memories of Family
This was one of the photographs entered by Xu Han from China into the Student category.
Want to see more?
To see all the winning photographs and shortlisted photographs, you can visit the World Photography Organisation website. You also watch the winners announcement here.