(Pocket-lint) - The winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 have been revealed, with an exhibition of the excellent winning and shortlisted photographs available to see at Somerset House in London from 13 April to 2 May 2022.

The exhibition presets over 300 prints, along with hundreds of additional images in digital displays. Some of the work of Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky, who won 2022's Outstanding Contribution to Photography, is also available to see.

You can see some of the incredible photographs that were entered into the Sony World Photography Awards below, including the winners and some of our favourite shots.

Milan Radisics from Hungary won the Wildlife and Nature category for his series The Fox's Tale.

Photographer of the Year was awarded to Adam Ferguson from Australia for his Migrantes series of black and white self-portraits of migrants in Mexico.

Domagoj Burilović from Croatia won the Architecture & Design category for his series Dorf.

Youth Photographer of the Year was awarded to Tri Nguyen from Vietnam for his image Under The Moonlight that shows a young man basking in artificial moonlight.

Shortlisted for the Motion category in the Open Competition was this shot from Tomohiko Funai.

Nina TBerg was shortlisted for the Street Photography category of the Open Competiton with this shot that we love.

Lorenzo Poli from Italy won the Landscape category for his series Life on Earth.

Shunta Kimura from Japan won the Environment category for his series Living in the Transition.

This shot from Isabela Eseverri was shortlisted for the Motion category of the Open Competition.

Gareth Iwan Jones was awarded third place in the Landscape category for his Tree by Gareth Iwan Jones series.

Alnis Stakle from Latvia won the Creative category his series Mellow Apocalypse.

Hugh Fox from the United Kingdom won the Portfolio category for his submission Portfolio.

Adam Ferguson from Australia won the Portraiture category for his series Migrantes. As mentioned, he was also awarded Photographer of the Year.

Scott Wilson from the UK was given Open Photographer of the Year 2022 for his photograph called Anger Management, which is a black and white shot of a wild mustang kicking up a dust storm in Colorado.

Ricardo Teles from Brazil won the Sport category for his series Kuarup.

Adam Pretty was awarded second place in the Sport category with his series Tokyo Twenty Twenty One.

Haruna Ogata from Japan and Jean-Etienne Portail from France won the Still Life category for their series Constellation.

Oana Baković was awarded third place in the Wildlife & Nature category for the Absolute Beginner series.

Jan Grarup from Denmark won the Documentary Projects category for his series The Children of the Financial Collapse in Venezuela.

Student Photographer of the Year went to Ezra Bohm from the Netherlands for his series The Identity of Holland.

The series presents the residents of close-knit communities in the Netherlands who maintain a traditional way of life.

This is one of the shots submitted by Chris Rosas Vargas for the Student category.

Vicente Ansola won the Landscape category of the Open competition with this amazing shot of sunflowers.

Darshan Ganapathy was shortlisted for the Travel category in the Open competition with this amazing shot.

This was one of the photographs entered by Xu Han from China into the Student category.

To see all the winning photographs and shortlisted photographs, you can visit the World Photography Organisation website. You also watch the winners announcement here.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.