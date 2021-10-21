Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cameras
  3. Camera news
  4. Sony camera news

Sony Alpha A7 IV official, 33-megapixel, 4K60 video and more

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 0
Sony

- Available from December 2021

- Priced from €2,800 (body only)

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has officially announced its latest flagship full-frame, mirrorless camera, the Sony Alpha A7 IV.

Heavily rumoured in recent times, the camera was shown during a dedicated online stream on Thursday 21 October.

It features a 33-megapixel full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor, the Bionz XR processing engine, and advanced autofocus capabilities - much of which have been passed down from the Alpha 1 series.

The camera utilises real-time tracking and 759 phase detection AF points to ensure the focus covers approximately 94 per cent of the image area. Real-time eye tracking has been improved for human targets, while new eye tracking has been introduced for animals.

It can shoot 10fps in burst mode, while video shooting is possible in up to 4K 60fps (10-bit 4:2:2). There is optical active image stabilisation to ensure smooth video performance.

Both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) connectivity is on board, with fast data transfer with mobile devices possible through the Imaging Edge Mobile application.

The Sony Alpha A7 IV will be available from December, priced at €2,800 for the body only. It'll also be available in a lens kit including an SEL2870 - Sony FE 28-70mm f3.5-5.6 - lens. That'll set you back €3,000.

Best DSLR cameras 2021: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2021: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today By Mike Lowe ·

Our guide to the best DSLR cameras available right now. From beginner, to intermediate and pro, APS-C and full-frame, it's all here, in bite size form

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 21 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Sony Alpha A7 IV official, 33-megapixel, 4K60 video and more
Sony Alpha A7 IV official, 33-megapixel, 4K60 video and more By Rik Henderson ·
Sony Alpha A7 IV launch: How to watch it live and what to expect
Sony Alpha A7 IV launch: How to watch it live and what to expect By Rik Henderson ·
34 stunning images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition
34 stunning images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition By Adrian Willings ·