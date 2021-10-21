Sony Alpha A7 IV official, 33-megapixel, 4K60 video and more

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has officially announced its latest flagship full-frame, mirrorless camera, the Sony Alpha A7 IV.

Heavily rumoured in recent times, the camera was shown during a dedicated online stream on Thursday 21 October.

It features a 33-megapixel full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor, the Bionz XR processing engine, and advanced autofocus capabilities - much of which have been passed down from the Alpha 1 series.

The camera utilises real-time tracking and 759 phase detection AF points to ensure the focus covers approximately 94 per cent of the image area. Real-time eye tracking has been improved for human targets, while new eye tracking has been introduced for animals.

It can shoot 10fps in burst mode, while video shooting is possible in up to 4K 60fps (10-bit 4:2:2). There is optical active image stabilisation to ensure smooth video performance.

Both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) connectivity is on board, with fast data transfer with mobile devices possible through the Imaging Edge Mobile application.

The Sony Alpha A7 IV will be available from December, priced at €2,800 for the body only. It'll also be available in a lens kit including an SEL2870 - Sony FE 28-70mm f3.5-5.6 - lens. That'll set you back €3,000.

