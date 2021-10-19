(Pocket-lint) - Sony will launch its latest flagship mirrorless, full frame camera this Thursday, 21 October 2021.
It is hosting an online stream and you can watch it right here.
Check out below on when it starts and what you can expect.
When does the Sony Alpha camera launch event start?
Sony will host its event on 21 October, starting at 3pm BST. You can see the most relavant timezones below:
- West Coast US: 7am PT
- East Coast US: 10am ET
- UK: 3pm BST
- Central Europe: 4pm CEST
- Singapore: 10pm SGT
How to watch it live
You can watch it via the video at the top of this page.
Alternatively, Sony is hosting it on its Camera Channel on YouTube.
What to expect during the Sony Alpha camera launch
The launch is undoubtedly for the Sony Alpha A7 IV. It's been heavily rumoured of late, while Sony itself has kind-of given away any surprises it may have had up its sleeve through tags associated with the YouTube video.
As spotted by Sony Alpha Rumors, the name of the camera was revealed plus a whole lot of specifications.
It is understood, therefore, that we'll be getting a 33-megapixel sensor, 4K60fps video recording, and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity at the very least.
Hopefully, there'll be a few unexpected features to oggle at too.