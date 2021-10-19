Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cameras
  3. Camera news
  4. Sony camera news

Sony Alpha A7 IV launch: How to watch it live and what to expect

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
 
Play video
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sony will launch its latest flagship mirrorless, full frame camera this Thursday, 21 October 2021.

It is hosting an online stream and you can watch it right here.

Check out below on when it starts and what you can expect.

When does the Sony Alpha camera launch event start?

Sony will host its event on 21 October, starting at 3pm BST. You can see the most relavant timezones below:

  • West Coast US: 7am PT
  • East Coast US: 10am ET
  • UK: 3pm BST
  • Central Europe: 4pm CEST
  • Singapore: 10pm SGT

How to watch it live

You can watch it via the video at the top of this page.

Alternatively, Sony is hosting it on its Camera Channel on YouTube.

What to expect during the Sony Alpha camera launch

The launch is undoubtedly for the Sony Alpha A7 IV. It's been heavily rumoured of late, while Sony itself has kind-of given away any surprises it may have had up its sleeve through tags associated with the YouTube video.

As spotted by Sony Alpha Rumors, the name of the camera was revealed plus a whole lot of specifications.

It is understood, therefore, that we'll be getting a 33-megapixel sensor, 4K60fps video recording, and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity at the very least.

Hopefully, there'll be a few unexpected features to oggle at too.

Best DSLR cameras 2021: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2021: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today By Mike Lowe ·

Our guide to the best DSLR cameras available right now. From beginner, to intermediate and pro, APS-C and full-frame, it's all here, in bite size form

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 19 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Canon EOS R5 review: An absolute powerhouse
Canon EOS R5 review: An absolute powerhouse By Mike Lowe ·
Sony Alpha A7 IV launch: How to watch it live and what to expect
Sony Alpha A7 IV launch: How to watch it live and what to expect By Rik Henderson ·
Sony Alpha A7 IV camera specs leaked by, er, Sony itself
Sony Alpha A7 IV camera specs leaked by, er, Sony itself By Rik Henderson ·
Logitech reveals multi-camera solution for live streamers and creators
Logitech reveals multi-camera solution for live streamers and creators By Adrian Willings ·
Star Wars characters in unexpected places
Star Wars characters in unexpected places By Adrian Willings ·
Are your pets as funny as the ones in the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021?
Are your pets as funny as the ones in the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021? By Adrian Willings ·