(Pocket-lint) - Sony will launch its latest flagship mirrorless, full frame camera this Thursday, 21 October 2021.

It is hosting an online stream and you can watch it right here.

Check out below on when it starts and what you can expect.

Sony will host its event on 21 October, starting at 3pm BST. You can see the most relavant timezones below:

West Coast US: 7am PT

East Coast US: 10am ET

UK: 3pm BST

Central Europe: 4pm CEST

Singapore: 10pm SGT

You can watch it via the video at the top of this page.

Alternatively, Sony is hosting it on its Camera Channel on YouTube.

The launch is undoubtedly for the Sony Alpha A7 IV. It's been heavily rumoured of late, while Sony itself has kind-of given away any surprises it may have had up its sleeve through tags associated with the YouTube video.

As spotted by Sony Alpha Rumors, the name of the camera was revealed plus a whole lot of specifications.

It is understood, therefore, that we'll be getting a 33-megapixel sensor, 4K60fps video recording, and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity at the very least.

Hopefully, there'll be a few unexpected features to oggle at too.

Best DSLR cameras 2021: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today By Mike Lowe · 25 March 2020 Our guide to the best DSLR cameras available right now. From beginner, to intermediate and pro, APS-C and full-frame, it's all here, in bite size form