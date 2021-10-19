Sony Alpha A7 IV camera specs leaked by, er, Sony itself

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has seemingly leaked many of the specs for its forthcoming, much-rumoured new Alpha camera - the Sony Alpha A7 IV.
It will launch the mirrorless, full frame camera during an online stream on Thursday 21 October 2021 - at least, that's the expectation. However, as part of its invite to the "new camera is coming" event it has unwitting revealed plenty of the key details.
That's because the YouTube video page was littered with keywords, with many listing actual specifications.
According to Sony Alpha Rumors, multiple YouTube tags contained the following:
- 4K
- Eye AF, Animal Eye AF, AF, Eye AF movies
- Field camera, pro camera
- Silent shutter
- FTP
- 4K60p
- Eye AF birds
- 10fps
- 33MP
- BIONZ XR
- 10-bit 4:2:2 HLG
- All-I XAVC S-I
- S-Cinetone
- S-log3
- S&Q dial
- Vari-angle LCD
- Gimbal
- 5GHz Wi-Fi
- USB 10Gbps live streaming
- Creative Look
- 15+ stops dynamic range
That essentially means we should look out for a camera that has 4K 60fps recording, a 33-megapixel sensor, 10 frames-per-second burst mode, 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and a varied-angle LCD display. Oops.
We'll naturally bring you more on the successor to the Sony Alpha A7 III when it launches on Thursday. The event starts 3pm BST / 10am EDT.