Sony Alpha A7 IV camera specs leaked by, er, Sony itself

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has seemingly leaked many of the specs for its forthcoming, much-rumoured new Alpha camera - the Sony Alpha A7 IV.

It will launch the mirrorless, full frame camera during an online stream on Thursday 21 October 2021 - at least, that's the expectation. However, as part of its invite to the "new camera is coming" event it has unwitting revealed plenty of the key details.

That's because the YouTube video page was littered with keywords, with many listing actual specifications.

According to Sony Alpha Rumors, multiple YouTube tags contained the following:

Best DSLR cameras 2021: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today By Mike Lowe · 25 March 2020 Our guide to the best DSLR cameras available right now. From beginner, to intermediate and pro, APS-C and full-frame, it's all here, in bite size form

4K

Eye AF, Animal Eye AF, AF, Eye AF movies

Field camera, pro camera

Silent shutter

FTP

4K60p

Eye AF birds

10fps

33MP

BIONZ XR

10-bit 4:2:2 HLG

All-I XAVC S-I

S-Cinetone

S-log3

S&Q dial

Vari-angle LCD

Gimbal

5GHz Wi-Fi

USB 10Gbps live streaming

Creative Look

15+ stops dynamic range

That essentially means we should look out for a camera that has 4K 60fps recording, a 33-megapixel sensor, 10 frames-per-second burst mode, 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and a varied-angle LCD display. Oops.

We'll naturally bring you more on the successor to the Sony Alpha A7 III when it launches on Thursday. The event starts 3pm BST / 10am EDT.