The Sony World Photography Awards 2022 are already looking incredible

(Pocket-lint) - Each year, the World Photography Organisation celebrates the very best images and photographers on the planet with the Sony World Photography Awards.

We've already shown off the incredible images submitted to the 2021 awards and the fantastic winners that the judges selected. Now we're seeing a tease of the images already submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2022.

The aim is to have an exhibition at Somerset House, London in April 2022 and at the Open Eye Gallery in Liverpool in November. In the meantime, photographers can submit photos to the competition before the deadlines close:

Professional: 14 January 2022, 13:00 GMT

Open: 7 January 2022, 13:00 GMT

Student: 30 November 2021, 13:00 GMT

In the meantime, here's a taste of the incredible images already submitted.

The boat boy

Submitted to the lifestyle category of the open competition is this wonderful image by Arifayan Taiwo from Nigeria.

"A boy navigates his boat through a foggy Epe lagoon amidst the mild evening waves that funnels into the famous Epe fish mart, the Oluwo market. Here, there are no nets to cast nor trawlers to drag, the artificial dam created by various sticks stuck strategically on the water creates a nursery and cage on the large body of water just like the ancient water surfers that founded the ancient floating town of Epe did circa 300 years ago."

The mechanic

An entry into the portraiture category for the 2022 awards features two people with a love for cars. The photographer and the main man himself.

"I met Derek when I was shooting portraits for a television show who were using his workshops as one of their locations, with a mutual love of big engine cars we got on like a house on fire and stayed in touch. I was blown away by the variety and history of the American muscle cars in the workshop and his ability to find rare cars all over the UK and USA, I knew I had to photograph him."

Mirror Mirror In The Locker Wall

The Sony World Photography Awards aren't just about taking awesome photos. They also feature some brilliant creativity. Like this image by Hardijanto Budyman entered into the open competition.

"Human's mind is a Playground! A place where we can so much fun to play with our Imagination, our Ideas, our Inspirations and our Creativity!"

The Cathedral of Morelia from the inside

Wonderful views of architecture are also a prominent feature of the awards. Like Marat Ortega's image of the inside of the Cathedral of Morelia from Mexico.

Fixing the nets

This incredibly colourful image by Ngoc Van Nguyen comes from Vietnam and shows a glimpse of daily life.

"After every sea trip, fishing nets are often torn, so this is a daily job in the waters of Ninh Thuan, Vietnam."

Dockyard worker life

Another colourful entry to the open competition this time shows a taste of the lifestyle of dockyard workers in Bangladesh.

The biker

From busy workers to peaceful cyclists. These photography awards have it all.

This image from Sweden certainly shows a serene view of life.

Strut your Stuff

Further proof (as if you needed it) that nature is beautiful. This image by Kyle Minar has been submitted to the Natural World & Wildlife category and speaks to the quality of images in that area already.

"The annual migration of the Great American Flamingo is nothing short of spectacular. This particular image was taken in late May during nesting season in Rio Lagartos, Mexico. The photograph was taken from a small boat in the middle of the Rio Lagartos Mangrove forest where many of the hatchlings catch their first breath."

Tetons

This impressive view comes from the Teton mountain range of the Rocky Mountains in North America. Photographer Jeff Bennett has snapped a fantastic sunset view for the landscape category of the awards.

Brutalist Library

If straight lines are more your thing, then you'll appreciate this photo Jim Kateluzos,

"The Hillman Library at the University of Pittsburgh, has an old brutalist style of architecture that really shines when it's empty. When Pitt U was empty during quarantine, the library and surrounding buildings looked their best."

Let Me See the World

Portraiture with feeling. That's what we're getting with the latest from the Sony World Photography Awards.

"This photo illustrates human resistance to the Covid-19 virus. Let me see the world is the spirit to return to the new normal era."

Ouch

This is one well-timed photo and no doubt a painful kick to the face too. Certainly addition to the motion category.

"Football player from Vasco's team kicks the Bahia club's goalkeeper in the mouth during the Brazilian national football championship. the goalkeeper after the coup, fainted at the São Januario stadium, in the city of Rio de Janeiro."