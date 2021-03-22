(Pocket-lint) - Over 100 photographers were shortlisted for the Sony World Photography Awards 2021 and now 10 category winners have been announced.

These shortlisted photographers will now go on to compete for the prestigious Open Photographer of the Year title and a $5,000 (USD) reward. As you can imagine, the initially submitted photos were fantastic and no doubt the judges had a hard time choosing the winners.

Here are the 10 for your enjoyment, but we'd also recommend taking a look at the full galleries to see a wonderful selection of fantastic photography from around the world.

Drying Fish

Khanh Phan from Vietnam won the award for the travel category of the Open competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2021, with this aerial image of a fish worker.

Hundreds of trays of fish can be seen drying in crates creating wonderful lines for the eye to enjoy.

"A woman dries trays of fish at Long Hai fish market in the Vung Tau province of Vietnam. Thousands of trays of scad are dried on rooftops and in yards by hundreds of workers. I came to Long Hai on a photo trip and was overwhelmed by the scale of the fishing village."

Disinfection

This image by F.Dilek Uyar sees a lone worker disinfecting an otherwise unoccupied train station. It was selected as the category winner for the street photography category. A simple, yet poignant image of someone doing some important work in these troubling times.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, the Health Affairs unit of Ankara Municipality sprays all public transportation, day and night."

Son

Sometimes it's the simplest photos that deserve the most praise.

This one by Lyudmila Sabanina from the Russian Federation shows a young child sitting on a table while gazing into the distance, seemingly lost in contemplation. This image won the portraiture category.

"Another side of childhood: contemplation and calm."

Memento

The winner of the object category comes courtesy of Kata Zih and once again shows another photographer using imagery as a commentary about the pandemic.

A simple lone tailor’s mannequin speaks of stillness and loneliness. A familiar feeling for people in lockdown over the last few months.

Little Kiss

A nicely simple yet satisfying view of a rabbit has been crowned the winner of the Natural World & Wildlife category. Cristo Pihlamäe from Estonia shared this amusing picture of a hare looking out into the field with its tongue sticking out and it was enough for the judges to deem a winner.

Girl Power

A wonderfully composed photo shows a lone woman jumping off a cliff as her friends watch. This photo by Marijo Maduna from Croatia was chosen as the winner for the motion category and it's easy to see why. Great framing, a sense of danger and a brilliant atmosphere too.

"A young girl shows off her skills, diving from a cliff on the island of Lokrum in Croatia. "

Dias de playa

The winner of the lifestyle category, this image by Mariano Belmar Torrecilla shows a place we'd probably all like to be now - at the beach in the summertime.

"Summer, Mediterranean Sea, Spain, Alicante, beach and morning walk: a way of life."

Electric Storm on Lavender

Juan López Ruiz won the landscape category with one of the most beautiful views of nature we've seen in this list. A brilliant bit of timing showing majestic lightening backdropping stunning lavender fields.

"Electric storm above a solitary tree in the lavender fields of Brihuega, Guadalajara, Spain."

African Victorian

Time for something a little more creative, this image by Tamary Kudita unsurprisingly won the creative category and shows an unusual portrait of an African woman in a Victorian-style dress backdropped by wild surroundings.

"With this image, I wanted to portray a hybrid African-Victorian: my way of probing the stereotypical contextualisation of the black female body. I provide an alternative version of reality, where dualities fuse to create a new visual language. Taking a Victorian dress and merging it with traditional shona cooking utensils was my way of showing a multifaceted identity."

The Blue Window

Klaus Lenzen's photo called The Blue Window was chosen as the architecture winner. A weirdly framed image that seems to show stairs attached to nothing and stretching off to another world.

"The Blue Window, depicting a ramp of stairs at the Hyatt hotel in Düsseldorf ascending towards a window from which a view of clear blue skies is reflected. Seemingly floating in space, the stairs and window are framed in dark shadows that highlight the design while also adding an element of surrealism."

Writing by Adrian Willings.