Each year, the World Photography Organisation celebrates the very best images and photographers on the planet with the Sony World Photography Awards.
We've recently highlighted some of the shortlisted images from the student and youth competitions, but now the national winners have been revealed.
55 countries have taken part in this year's competition at the national level, while for the overall competition, 415,000 images from over 200 countries have been submitted.
The overall winners of the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions will be revealed on 13 April with images being exhibited at Somerset House, London from 14 April until 1 May.
In the meantime here is a selection of this year's National Winners:
Slow Motion
- Image Name: Slow Motion
- Photographer Name: Lee Jongkee
- Country: Republic of Korea
- Year: 2023
Lee Jongkee's underwater photo is the third-place winner for the Republic of Korea in the national awards. This striking image is awesome in its own right, but at a glance, it looks like they've managed to capture a mermaid on camera.
"Sometimes, watching a still diver can be beautiful."
Forest Entrance
- Image Name: Forest Entrance
- Photographer Name: Gyu Seob Shim
- Country: Republic of Korea
- Year: 2023
This photo by Gyu Seob Shim was selected as the first-place winner for the Republic of Korea and is wonderfully striking. We like the juxtaposition of nature in the foreground and the man-made jungle in the background.
"I spotted this person riding their bicycle on the bike path next to the Yangjaecheon, a small river in Seoul. The path was surrounded by trees that were so dense the road could not be seen, so it felt like he was riding into a deep forest."
Family Donation
- Image Name: Family Donation
- Photographer Name: Si Thu Ye Myint
- Country: Myanmar
- Year: 2023
Many of these photos are not just examples of good photographers, but also wonderful views of an often distant country, its pastimes and traditions. This is the winning image from Myanmar for this year's competition, showing a simple view of villagers bathed in orange.
"This image was captured in Myin Twin Village, in upper Myanmar."
Ballet in the Park
- Image Name: Ballet in the Park
- Photographer Name: Oscar Seguel Mangiola
- Country: Chile
- Year: 2023
This image highlights not only a talented photographer but a skilled ballerina too. It was shortlisted in this year's National awards and shows a dancer somehow in flight. We like that it looks like she's trying to grab onto the street light in mid-jump.
"This photograph was taken using available light at Santa Maria Park in Santiago, Chile. The ballerina is in her fifth year at the Ballet School of the Municipal theatre of Santiago."
Slow Walk
- Image Name: Slow Walk
- Photographer Name: Manuel Rodriguez
- Country: Costa Rica
- Year: 2023
Manuel Rodriguez's photograph of a tree frog was selected as a shortlisted photo for the National Awards. A brilliantly simple and yet magnificently eye-catching photograph of local wildlife in action.
"A red-eyed tree frog walks slowly through the rainforest in northern Costa Rica."
Man and Nature
- Image Name: Man and Nature
- Photographer Name: Hernan Jaramillo
- Country: Colombia
- Year: 2023
This shortlisted photograph is unusual not just because of its intriguing subject matter but also because the photographer Hernan Jaramillo is actually from Colombia while the image was snapped in Turkey.
"Man and nature, a scene in Pamukkale, Turkey."
Dynamic Athlete
- Image Name: Dynamic Athlete
- Photographer Name: Sandra Handschin
- Country: Switzerland
- Year: 2023
Sandra Handschin is the national winner from Switzerland with an eye-catching photo that shows an athlete in action in an unusual way.
"To demonstrate the dynamic nature of this young Swiss athlete I worked with water splashes and gelled lights."
Knights
- Image Name: Knights
- Photographer Name: Oday Shanshal
- Country: United Arab Emirates
- Year: 2023
From the United Arab Emirates is this award-winning image with some impressive horseback action. Another interesting view of a different culture with perfect perspective.
"This photograph was taken in November 2022 at a horse festival in Morocco. The picture was taken using a slow shutter speed, while panning the camera to follow the movement of the knights."
Glare of a Predator
- Image Name: Glare of a Predator
- Photographer Name: Rajeev Abeysekara
- Country: Sri Lanka
- Year: 2023
From manmade views to portraits to shots of dangerous wildlife, the National Awards seemingly have it all. This is the winning photo from Sri Lanka and it's easy to see why it was chosen.
"During a game drive in Sri Lanka’s Kumana National Park I came across this magnificent Sri Lankan leopard resting in a tree, staring at us through the branches. It was an unforgettable encounter."
The Captivating Eyes
- Image Name: The Captivating Eyes
- Photographer Name: Protap Shekhor Mohanto
- Country: Bangladesh
- Year: 2023
We thoroughly enjoy photographs like this that give wildlife an unusual and quirky personality. It seems that the judges do too, as this photo was selected as the national winner for Bangladesh:
"This spotted owlet was photographed from a hide at the National Botanical Garden of Bangladesh. During the day these amazing birds tend to hide in nests made in the holes of tree trunks, but they sometimes peep out to observe their surroundings with their captivating yellow eyes."
Ski Jumper Above Fans
- Image Name: Ski Jumper Above Fans
- Photographer Name: Andrej Tarfila
- Country: Slovenia
- Year: 2023
This photo's perspective seems to show that the skier is about to tumble down dangerously into the crowd below. We love it though, as the mix of colours, angle and action really paints a picture. The judges selected this one as a shortlisted photo for Slovenia.
"A ski jumper soars above fans at a contest in Planica, Slovenia."
The Jetty
- Image Name: The Jetty
- Photographer Name: Eng Tong Tan
- Country: Malaysia
- Year: 2023
In the cold of winter, this far-off view of a distant land with a brilliant blue sky is highly appealing. It's also an intriguing peaceful space in an otherwise busy world. This photo by Eng Tong Tan was chosen as the winner for Malaysia in this year's national awards.
"A 132-second long exposure of the jetty at Desaru, Malaysia."
Turtle Dream
- Image Name: Turtle Dream
- Photographer Name: Thiện Nguyễn Ngọc
- Country: Vietnam
- Year: 2023
These beautiful Malaysian waters offer some wonderfully crystal clear views of what's happening below. In this instance a swimmer and a little local wildlife. This one was chosen as the winner for Vietnam.
"A female diver glides peacefully alongside a friendly sea turtle off the coast of Perhentian Island, Malaysia, a harmonious coexistence between human and nature."
Convergence
- Image Name: Convergence
- Photographer Name: Dávid Balogh
- Country: Hungary
- Year: 2023
A moment of celebration captured on camera during the 2022 World Aquatics Championships goes on to be selected as a shortlisted image in the 2023 National Awards. Despite the Brazilian flag though, it's actually Hungary that's in the limelight here.
"Team Brazil competes in the preliminaries of the women’s team highlight artistic swimming event during the 2022 World Aquatics Championships at the Alfréd Hajós National Swimming Stadium, Budapest."
Traditional Dress
- Image Name: Traditional Dress
- Photographer Name: Mansoor Mohsen
- Country: Saudi Arabia
- Year: 2023
Saudi Arabia's winning photo by Mansoor Mohsen shows a lady in the traditional dress of the region. A powerful and beautiful portrait backdropped by nature.
"A girl in traditional dress in a region of Saudi Arabia."
Portal of Night
- Image Name: Portal of Night
- Photographer Name: Filip Hrebenda
- Country: Slovakia
- Year: 2023
We're big fans of astronomy photographs and the judges of the World Photography Awards clearly are too. This photograph by Filip Hrebenda was selected as a shortlisted photograph for Slovakia in the national awards.
"Winter in the mountains has its charm, even at night. The patterns formed in the frozen lakes are natural artworks in their own right, and help the creativity of the artist who is trying to capture them. This photograph was taken in early winter in Tatra National Park, Slovakia."
Untitled
- Image Name: Untitled
- Photographer Name: Erhan Coral
- Country: Turkey
- Year: 2023
This photograph is this year's winner for Turkey and certainly shows a view of cold snow, hot springs and man and beast together in the world in a way you wouldn't normally see.
"The famous hot springs at Güroymak, Bitlis, Turkey. The hot springs maintain a temperature of about 40℃, even when the outside temperature is as low as -14℃."
Iceberg
- Image Name: Iceberg
- Photographer Name: Huazheng Hong
- Country: Singapore
- Year: 2023
Sometimes it takes an award-winning photo to remind us of how small we really are. Here we see an enormous iceberg towering well above the ship nearby. Huazheng Hong's photo is this year's winner for Singapore.
"The Ilulissat icebergs off Greenland’s coast lend perspective to the staggering immensity of the distant ice walls, which stretch for several kilometres and can be as tall as a one-hundred-storey skyscraper. That is only the ‘tip of the iceberg’, though. The glaciers extend well below the water, to an average depth of 2,100 metres, and discharge more ice into the global oceanic current than any other glacier in the Northern Hemisphere."
Lapland
- Image Name: Lapland
- Photographer Name: Roberto Pavić
- Country: Croatia
- Year: 2023
Lapland is well-known for its incredible snowy views and this photo is no different. It certainly paints a picture of a magical place like no other.
"Moonrise in Lapland, Finland."
Wonderland
- Image Name: Wonderland
- Photographer Name: Yawar Abbas
- Country: Pakistan
- Year: 2023
There are a number of beautiful images of snowy lands that made it into the category of national award winners. This peaceful scene comes out of Pakistan and shows a lone person strolling wonderfully through the snowy landscape.
The Peaceful Morning
- Image Name: The Peaceful Morning
- Photographer Name: Kyujin Jeong
- Country: Korea
- Year: 2023
There's some wonderful wildlife photography buried in these national awards and each tells and interesting story about the country they're from. This photograph won third place for the Republic of Korea but was actually snapped in Japan.
"It was a foggy November morning at Nara Park in Nara, Japan, when I photographed the autumn leaves and grazing deer. It was so peaceful."
Previous winners
These are just a selection of the winners from the 2023 National & Regional Awards. We'd recommend checking out the full gallery to see more of the awesome winners.
Below are some of the superb winners from previous years.
Autumn Float
- Image Name: Autumn Float
- Photographer Name: Saowanee Suntararak
- Country: Thailand
- Year: 2021
Taken near Mount Fuji in Japan, this wonderful photo shows a lone leaf floating down to earth with a staggering, peaceful and serene backdrop.
"Autumn season at Lake Kawaguchi in Japan. Mount Fuji with autumn leaves is very popular in the photographers, and I love taking photo in this season, too."
Colour Theory
- Image Name: Colour Theory
- Photographer Name: Azelda Olivier
- Country: South Africa
- Year: 2021
Some of the images submitted to the awards are part of an artist's own project. In this case, one used to break the norm of gender stereotypes:
"This photograph was taken for a project on colour theory; the objective of this photograph was to use a warm colour palette. My aim was to explore colour further by considering its socially constructed meaning. Pink is a colour that is often associated with femininity, and through this image, I aimed to blur the lines between gender stereotypes such as this."
An Iron Balloon's Dream
- Image Name: An Iron Balloon's Dream
- Photographer Name: Shai Apeloig
- Country: Sweden
- Year: 2021
We love this image by Swedish entrant and winner Shai Apeloig. It seems to be an otherworldly view of a metal ball floating just above the surface of a snow-covered desolate landscape.
"Inspired by the expressionist movement, I tried to convey a subjective experience with this image, rather than an objective reality. The image was created by taking individual shots of an oxidised iron structure and recomposing them later into a balloon-like image. During production, I gradually rediscovered and recreated the composition."
Hard Life
- Image Name: Hard Life
- Photographer Name: Naif Albugami
- Country: Saudi Arabia
- Year: 2021
An intriguing vision of a man in a fancy suit sadly sitting on a rusting wreck of a car. The image is actually intended as a visually commentary on the current circumstances:
"...This photo was taken to convey a feeling of despair and everything that we have in life has stopped due to the pandemic."
Long-tailed Macaque
- Image Name: Long-tailed Macaque
- Photographer Name: Yoganathan Yoke
- Country: Malaysia
- Year: 2021
A simple yet fantastic photo of a monkey chilling out in a tree but looking up in a way that makes it look like he's contemplating some great philosophical thought.
"This photograph of a long-tailed macaque, also known as the crab-eating macaque, was taken in the mangrove forest of Kuala Gula, Perak. I went there one evening, hoping to photograph birds or snakes, when I saw a group of macaques foraging in the mud for their last meal of the day. A ray of light from the sunset fell on this macaque just as it looked up. I felt it looked like a gesture of hope for the future."
Wrong Place Wrong Time
- Image Name: Wrong Place Wrong Time
- Photographer Name: Murray Chant
- Country: New Zealand
- Year: 2021
This black and white image appears to show what looks like a bomb protruding from the mud, but it's actually an unusual piece of ice.
"This piece of ice had rolled around in the shallows until it assumed a worn and organic form. I photographed it at dusk and lit it from below."
Foggy Morning Fishing
- Image Name: Foggy Morning Fishing
- Photographer Name: Min Min Zaw
- Country: Myanmar
- Year: 2021
Some of these images give the viewer a glimpse into a different way of life in far off lands. In this case a peaceful view of nature with man and boy working hard to provide for themselves.
"This scene shows a father and son catching fish early one winter morning. In Myanmar, children work with their parents to bring in an income for the whole family"
Fertility
- Image Name: Fertility
- Photographer Name: S. Muramatsu
- Country: Japan
- Year: 2021
An incredibly serene view that appears almost too perfect to be real. Maybe we're just cynical because our clouds are usually rain clouds.
"This picture aims to represent fertility, with floating clouds, wheat fields, snow fields and the earth."
Glowing Mushroom
- Image Name: Glowing Mushroom
- Photographer Name: Janis Palulis
- Country: Latvia
- Year: 2021
A couple of mushrooms glowing in the Latvian forests. A perfectly normal photo or the work of a skilled photographer? We suspect the latter. Still, we wouldn't risk eating them either way.
Portrait of a Toymaker
- Image Name: Portrait of a Toymaker
- Photographer Name: Simas Bernotas
- Country: Lithuania
- Year: 2021
This photo is a wonderful homage to crafts, hobbies and talented workmen of days gone by. Of trades that have mostly faded into obscurity but are still held onto by a select few:
"Ancient crafts are imbued with the wisdom of previous generations, with each nation having its own tales and myths about them. For this series, I captured Lithuanian crafters with a mystical spirit in an attempt to show them as devoted caretakers of declining traditions. This image is one of many from that project."
Fox Portrait
- Image Name: Fox Portrait
- Photographer Name: Davide Giannetti
- Country: Italy
- Year: 2021
We always have a fondness for these kinds of wildlife photographs. Managing to catch a shot of a wild animal looking perfectly into the camera must be challenging and require endless patience. This one wonderfully captures the majesty of this red fox.
"Following a hard rainfall in the National Park of Abruzzo, I spotted this wild red fox looking for food."
Foggy Farming
- Image Name: Fox Portrait
- Photographer Name: Davide Giannetti
- Country: Italy
- Year: 2021
A magically foggy mountain top offers up a quaint view in the form of a gang of sheep just casually hanging about on the slopes.
"At 1,003m, Mount Zas (or Zeus) dominates the Greek island of Naxos. One day in early April, I decided to make my way to the top. By the time I was halfway up, the fog had become so dense it completely obscured the base of the mountain, making me feel as if I was flying. I noticed a small herd of sheep grazing peacefully in this strange environment. I took a shot before moving on and becoming lost in the fog."
Back to beginning III
- Image Name: Back to beginning III
- Photographer Name: Höije Nuuter
- Country: Estonia
- Year: 2021
We're not really sure what the inspiration for this photo was, but we love it and the judges clearly did too as it was selected as one of the winners for this year. The accompanying blurb from photographer Höije Nuuter doesn't go any further to unveiling the mystery behind it.
"The ball in this image was originally a Christmas decoration. I couldn’t find a pure matte-white ball in the shops, so I painted one instead, then took a series of images in a quarry, and made a composite of them in Photoshop."
Driving Through the Ice Forest
- Image Name: Driving Through the Ice Forest
- Photographer Name: Tomislav Veic
- Country: Croatia
- Year: 2021
This phone belongs on our list of the best drone photos ever taken. A fantastic aerial view of a white winter wonderland.
"After the first snowfall towards the end of 2020, I took my camera to the largest old-growth forest in Croatia. This road runs through it."
Oydis and Gunnar
- Image Name: Oydis and Gunnar
- Photographer Name: Emil Wieringa Hildebrand
- Country: Norway
- Year: 2021
Another award-winning photo with very little in the way of explanation. This one certainly intrigued us though and apparently, it caught the judge's eye too.
"Last picture from a personal shoot this October. 2020 feels like we're all just bumping our heads against a big wall together."
Horse Against Black Background
- Image Name: Horse Against Black Background
- Photographer Name: Michaela Steiner
- Country: Austria
- Year: 2021
We love this photo for the level of detail picked up by the camera including the perfection of the horse's hairs and the stillness of its gaze.
"I photographed this beautiful horse in the entrance to its stable, using only natural light and a black background."
Post-Lockdown Cigarette, in the Cold Rain of June
- Image Name: Post-Lockdown Cigarette, in the Cold Rain of June
- Photographer Name: Lauriane Bieber
- Country: France
- Year: 2021
This simple image of a man smoking tells a longer story of friendship and a passion for photography.
"This photograph is a story of first times. The first time I shot my dear friend Léo, that I only had met once in my life about ten years ago. The first time I went outside after three months. The first friend I met after the lockdown. The first time I worked with a model so brave and so dedicated to art and creation. The first time I felt how much photography was important to me."
Victor Gui (Singapore)
- Image Name: Parallel
- Photographer Name: Victor Gui
- Year: 2020
Victor Gui from Singapore took this perfectly timed and well-framed image of a freighter moving through the water alongside a long straight bridge. This satisfying parallel image resulted in him being chosen as the national winner and it's easy to see why.
Abbas Alkhamis (Saudi Arabia)
- Image Name: Horse Motion
- Photographer Name: Abbas Alkhamis
- Year: 2020
Saudi Arabia's national winner Abbas Alkhamis captured this magnificent image of a fantastic steed in action. Man and beast in harmony.
"A horse breeder plays a horse in one of the stables of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates."
Sergey Savenko (Russian Federation)
- Image Name: Mount Elbrus
- Photographer Name: Sergey Savenko
- Year: 2020
One of the great things about these national award winners is the extreme differences between them. One winner taken in the depths of the desert, one in the frozen wilderness.
"Bermamyt Plateau. The best place with a view of Mount Elbrus is the highest mountain peak in Russia and Europe, included in the list of the highest peaks of the world "Seven Peaks"."
Bjørn-Arild Schancke (Norway)
- Image Name: Mine 6
- Photographer Name: Bjørn-Arild Schancke
- Year: 2020
Norway's winning photographer captured this amazing snap of the wonder of nature and man-made structures existing together.
"This is mine 6, which is a closed coal mine in Svalbard. The mining operation here was between 1969-1981. The mine is today a protected cultural heritage, and it still remains approx. 380,000 tons of coal inside this mountain. Mine 6 is located in Adventdalen between Todalen and Bolterdalen in Longyearbyen."
Arvids Baranovs (Latvia)
- Image Name: Autumn serpentine
- Photographer Name: Arvids Baranovs
- Year: 2020
This award-winning photograph from Latvia looks like it would be a perfect fit in our gallery of the best drone photos ever taken. Another image of man's impact on the world with a winding road striking through a forest.
"Mountain serpentine in the mountains Romania during golden autumn."
Kiatthaworn Khorthawornwong (Thailand)
- Image Name: Red day
- Photographer Name: Kiatthaworn Khorthawornwong
- Year: 2020
Thailand's national photography winner actually went to a photographer who snapped this striking landscape image from a lakeside view in Japan. A wonderfully framed mountain backdrop makes for a staggering view of a peaceful lake.
"The beauty of Autumn at Kawaguchigo lake, Japan."
Marcus Westberg (Sweden)
- Image Name: Spread'em
- Photographer Name: Marcus Westberg
- Year: 2020
Life must be hard for giraffes with those long necks and awkwardly gangly legs. Apparently even having a drink can be a bit of a problem. Swedish photographer, Marcus Westberg, captured this image from a hide in Namibia and managed to win the national award as a result.
"I had spent several days in a hide in Onguma Private Reserve, near Etosha, Namibia, initially hoping to see elephants or big cats, but enjoying all the visitors that came to the waterhole nearby. I knew if I was patient enough I would have a good chance of photographing giraffes as they came in to drink, but I never imagined any of them would squeeze in between the hide and the waterhole! This presented me with a different perspective than I had envisioned. Patience, and a willingness to sit quietly in nature is often reward in itself - although in this case I was delighted to leave with an image like this."
Kristiina Tammik (Estonia)
- Image Name: The look
- Photographer Name: Kristiina Tammik
- Year: 2020
Kristiina Tammik from Estonia snapped this fantastic image of a person and their furry friend hunting for ducks. We enjoy the striking colours of the hound and the look in his eyes as he returns with the prize.
"Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever retrieving a duck to the hunter."
Tianhu Yuan (China)
- Image Name: Another Self
- Photographer Name: Tianhu Yuan
- Year: 2020
Facemasks are probably a sore point the world over now. Yet this one has us asking so many questions as well as just enjoying it for what it is. Just a girl in a bear mask or something more?
"Another Self is an image from my ongoing project about Nijigen teenagers in China."
Roberto Corinaldesi (Italy)
- Image Name: Sur La Mer
- Photographer Name: Roberto Corinaldesi
- Year: 2020
Another classic aerial view, this time showing a mass of swimmers making their way through the incoming waves.
"Swimmers seen from above take on the appearance of human ants."
Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee (India)
- Image Name: Mating Rhinos
- Photographer Name: Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee
- Year: 2020
"Taken this image at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam India in Dec 2019. It was early winter morning and we were on a jeep safari. And suddenly we encountered this mating Indian one horned Rhino pair. Needless to say, an unique and rare opportunity. Light was just right and we have an opening on the edge of this grass field. Moving around taken some shots from different angle and distance. Here the pair was indifferent to the Egrets sitting along."
Greg Lecoeur (France)
- Image Name: Frozen mobil home
- Photographer Name: Greg Lecoeur
- Year: 2020
From the land to the ocean, it seems that anything goes when it comes to these photos and just how incredible they are too.
"During an expedition on a small sailboat, we explore the Antarctica Peninsula by diving below the surface. Although the conditions are extreme with a temperature of minus 1°C, we have documented an extraordinary marine life in its fragile ecosystem such as on this image: crab-eater seals living on the pack-ice but which are affected by global warming with the melting of the ice."
Tonmoy Adhikary (Bangladesh)
- Image Name: Reminiscence
- Photographer Name: Tonmoy Adhikary
- Year: 2020
- Image Description: 'Black And White'
"This photo is about someone I know who loves watching movies a lot. His love and affection of watching movies started when he was a little kid, in the era of VCR player. Today, in the age of modern-day technology, the VCR player is now nearly extinct. But there are people even to this day who cherish those vintage ever loved devices and their priceless memories.
This photo is in Black and white in three different ways. First, the photo itself is Black&White, Second, the VCR cassette in the photo is black and the eyes are white. And Third, there used to be a white piece of paper labelled on the cassette to write down the name of the film or content."