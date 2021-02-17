See some of the most impressive images from the National Sony World Photography Awards 2023.

Each year, the World Photography Organisation celebrates the very best images and photographers on the planet with the Sony World Photography Awards.

We've recently highlighted some of the shortlisted images from the student and youth competitions, but now the national winners have been revealed.

55 countries have taken part in this year's competition at the national level, while for the overall competition, 415,000 images from over 200 countries have been submitted.

The overall winners of the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions will be revealed on 13 April with images being exhibited at Somerset House, London from 14 April until 1 May.

In the meantime here is a selection of this year's National Winners:

Slow Motion

Lee Jongkee, Korea, Republic Of, 3rd Place, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Slow Motion

Photographer Name: Lee Jongkee

Country: Republic of Korea

Year: 2023

Lee Jongkee's underwater photo is the third-place winner for the Republic of Korea in the national awards. This striking image is awesome in its own right, but at a glance, it looks like they've managed to capture a mermaid on camera.

"Sometimes, watching a still diver can be beautiful."

Forest Entrance

Gyu Seob Shim, Korea, Republic Of, 1st Place, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Forest Entrance

Photographer Name: Gyu Seob Shim

Country: Republic of Korea

Year: 2023

This photo by Gyu Seob Shim was selected as the first-place winner for the Republic of Korea and is wonderfully striking. We like the juxtaposition of nature in the foreground and the man-made jungle in the background.

"I spotted this person riding their bicycle on the bike path next to the Yangjaecheon, a small river in Seoul. The path was surrounded by trees that were so dense the road could not be seen, so it felt like he was riding into a deep forest."

Family Donation

Si Thu Ye Myint, Myanmar, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Family Donation

Photographer Name: Si Thu Ye Myint

Country: Myanmar

Year: 2023

Many of these photos are not just examples of good photographers, but also wonderful views of an often distant country, its pastimes and traditions. This is the winning image from Myanmar for this year's competition, showing a simple view of villagers bathed in orange.

"This image was captured in Myin Twin Village, in upper Myanmar."

Ballet in the Park

Oscar Seguel Mangiola, Chile, Shortlist, Latin America National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Ballet in the Park

Photographer Name: Oscar Seguel Mangiola

Country: Chile

Year: 2023

This image highlights not only a talented photographer but a skilled ballerina too. It was shortlisted in this year's National awards and shows a dancer somehow in flight. We like that it looks like she's trying to grab onto the street light in mid-jump.

"This photograph was taken using available light at Santa Maria Park in Santiago, Chile. The ballerina is in her fifth year at the Ballet School of the Municipal theatre of Santiago."

Slow Walk

Manuel Rodríguez, Costa Rica, Shortlist, Latin America National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Slow Walk

Photographer Name: Manuel Rodriguez

Country: Costa Rica

Year: 2023

Manuel Rodriguez's photograph of a tree frog was selected as a shortlisted photo for the National Awards. A brilliantly simple and yet magnificently eye-catching photograph of local wildlife in action.

"A red-eyed tree frog walks slowly through the rainforest in northern Costa Rica."

Man and Nature

Hernan Jaramillo, Colombia, Shortlist, Latin America National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Man and Nature

Photographer Name: Hernan Jaramillo

Country: Colombia

Year: 2023

This shortlisted photograph is unusual not just because of its intriguing subject matter but also because the photographer Hernan Jaramillo is actually from Colombia while the image was snapped in Turkey.

"Man and nature, a scene in Pamukkale, Turkey."

Dynamic Athlete

Sandra Handschin, Switzerland, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Dynamic Athlete

Photographer Name: Sandra Handschin

Country: Switzerland

Year: 2023

Sandra Handschin is the national winner from Switzerland with an eye-catching photo that shows an athlete in action in an unusual way.

"To demonstrate the dynamic nature of this young Swiss athlete I worked with water splashes and gelled lights."

Knights

Oday Shanshal, United Arab Emirates, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Knights

Photographer Name: Oday Shanshal

Country: United Arab Emirates

Year: 2023

From the United Arab Emirates is this award-winning image with some impressive horseback action. Another interesting view of a different culture with perfect perspective.

"This photograph was taken in November 2022 at a horse festival in Morocco. The picture was taken using a slow shutter speed, while panning the camera to follow the movement of the knights."

Glare of a Predator

Rajeev Abeysekara, Sri Lanka, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Glare of a Predator

Photographer Name: Rajeev Abeysekara

Country: Sri Lanka

Year: 2023

From manmade views to portraits to shots of dangerous wildlife, the National Awards seemingly have it all. This is the winning photo from Sri Lanka and it's easy to see why it was chosen.

"During a game drive in Sri Lanka’s Kumana National Park I came across this magnificent Sri Lankan leopard resting in a tree, staring at us through the branches. It was an unforgettable encounter."

The Captivating Eyes

Protap Shekhor Mohanto, Bangladesh, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: The Captivating Eyes

Photographer Name: Protap Shekhor Mohanto

Country: Bangladesh

Year: 2023

We thoroughly enjoy photographs like this that give wildlife an unusual and quirky personality. It seems that the judges do too, as this photo was selected as the national winner for Bangladesh:

"This spotted owlet was photographed from a hide at the National Botanical Garden of Bangladesh. During the day these amazing birds tend to hide in nests made in the holes of tree trunks, but they sometimes peep out to observe their surroundings with their captivating yellow eyes."

Ski Jumper Above Fans

Andrej Tarfila, Slovenia, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Ski Jumper Above Fans

Photographer Name: Andrej Tarfila

Country: Slovenia

Year: 2023

This photo's perspective seems to show that the skier is about to tumble down dangerously into the crowd below. We love it though, as the mix of colours, angle and action really paints a picture. The judges selected this one as a shortlisted photo for Slovenia.

"A ski jumper soars above fans at a contest in Planica, Slovenia."

The Jetty

Eng Tong Tan, Malaysia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: The Jetty

Photographer Name: Eng Tong Tan

Country: Malaysia

Year: 2023

In the cold of winter, this far-off view of a distant land with a brilliant blue sky is highly appealing. It's also an intriguing peaceful space in an otherwise busy world. This photo by Eng Tong Tan was chosen as the winner for Malaysia in this year's national awards.

"A 132-second long exposure of the jetty at Desaru, Malaysia."

Turtle Dream

Thiện Nguyễn Ngọc,Vietnam, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Turtle Dream

Photographer Name: Thiện Nguyễn Ngọc

Country: Vietnam

Year: 2023

These beautiful Malaysian waters offer some wonderfully crystal clear views of what's happening below. In this instance a swimmer and a little local wildlife. This one was chosen as the winner for Vietnam.

"A female diver glides peacefully alongside a friendly sea turtle off the coast of Perhentian Island, Malaysia, a harmonious coexistence between human and nature."

Convergence

Dávid Balogh, Hungary, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Convergence

Photographer Name: Dávid Balogh

Country: Hungary

Year: 2023

A moment of celebration captured on camera during the 2022 World Aquatics Championships goes on to be selected as a shortlisted image in the 2023 National Awards. Despite the Brazilian flag though, it's actually Hungary that's in the limelight here.

"Team Brazil competes in the preliminaries of the women’s team highlight artistic swimming event during the 2022 World Aquatics Championships at the Alfréd Hajós National Swimming Stadium, Budapest."

Traditional Dress

Mansoor Mohsen, Saudi Arabia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Traditional Dress

Photographer Name: Mansoor Mohsen

Country: Saudi Arabia

Year: 2023

Saudi Arabia's winning photo by Mansoor Mohsen shows a lady in the traditional dress of the region. A powerful and beautiful portrait backdropped by nature.

"A girl in traditional dress in a region of Saudi Arabia."

Portal of Night

Filip Hrebenda, Slovakia, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Portal of Night

Photographer Name: Filip Hrebenda

Country: Slovakia

Year: 2023

We're big fans of astronomy photographs and the judges of the World Photography Awards clearly are too. This photograph by Filip Hrebenda was selected as a shortlisted photograph for Slovakia in the national awards.

"Winter in the mountains has its charm, even at night. The patterns formed in the frozen lakes are natural artworks in their own right, and help the creativity of the artist who is trying to capture them. This photograph was taken in early winter in Tatra National Park, Slovakia."

Untitled

Erhan Coral, Turkey, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Untitled

Photographer Name: Erhan Coral

Country: Turkey

Year: 2023

This photograph is this year's winner for Turkey and certainly shows a view of cold snow, hot springs and man and beast together in the world in a way you wouldn't normally see.

"The famous hot springs at Güroymak, Bitlis, Turkey. The hot springs maintain a temperature of about 40℃, even when the outside temperature is as low as -14℃."

Iceberg

Huazheng Hong, Singapore, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Iceberg

Photographer Name: Huazheng Hong

Country: Singapore

Year: 2023

Sometimes it takes an award-winning photo to remind us of how small we really are. Here we see an enormous iceberg towering well above the ship nearby. Huazheng Hong's photo is this year's winner for Singapore.

"The Ilulissat icebergs off Greenland’s coast lend perspective to the staggering immensity of the distant ice walls, which stretch for several kilometres and can be as tall as a one-hundred-storey skyscraper. That is only the ‘tip of the iceberg’, though. The glaciers extend well below the water, to an average depth of 2,100 metres, and discharge more ice into the global oceanic current than any other glacier in the Northern Hemisphere."

Lapland

Roberto Pavić, Croatia, Winner, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Lapland

Photographer Name: Roberto Pavić

Country: Croatia

Year: 2023

Lapland is well-known for its incredible snowy views and this photo is no different. It certainly paints a picture of a magical place like no other.

"Moonrise in Lapland, Finland."

Wonderland

Yawar Abbas, Pakistan, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: Wonderland

Photographer Name: Yawar Abbas

Country: Pakistan

Year: 2023

There are a number of beautiful images of snowy lands that made it into the category of national award winners. This peaceful scene comes out of Pakistan and shows a lone person strolling wonderfully through the snowy landscape.

The Peaceful Morning

Kyujin Jeong, Korea, Republic Of, 2nd Place, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Image Name: The Peaceful Morning

Photographer Name: Kyujin Jeong

Country: Korea

Year: 2023

There's some wonderful wildlife photography buried in these national awards and each tells and interesting story about the country they're from. This photograph won third place for the Republic of Korea but was actually snapped in Japan.

"It was a foggy November morning at Nara Park in Nara, Japan, when I photographed the autumn leaves and grazing deer. It was so peaceful."

Previous winners

These are just a selection of the winners from the 2023 National & Regional Awards. We'd recommend checking out the full gallery to see more of the awesome winners.

Below are some of the superb winners from previous years.

Autumn Float

© Saowanee Suntararak, Thailand, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Autumn Float

Photographer Name: Saowanee Suntararak

Country: Thailand

Year: 2021

Taken near Mount Fuji in Japan, this wonderful photo shows a lone leaf floating down to earth with a staggering, peaceful and serene backdrop.

"Autumn season at Lake Kawaguchi in Japan. Mount Fuji with autumn leaves is very popular in the photographers, and I love taking photo in this season, too."

Colour Theory

© Azelda Olivier, South Africa, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Colour Theory

Photographer Name: Azelda Olivier

Country: South Africa

Year: 2021

Some of the images submitted to the awards are part of an artist's own project. In this case, one used to break the norm of gender stereotypes:

"This photograph was taken for a project on colour theory; the objective of this photograph was to use a warm colour palette. My aim was to explore colour further by considering its socially constructed meaning. Pink is a colour that is often associated with femininity, and through this image, I aimed to blur the lines between gender stereotypes such as this."

An Iron Balloon's Dream

© Shai Apeloig, Sweden, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: An Iron Balloon's Dream

Photographer Name: Shai Apeloig

Country: Sweden

Year: 2021

We love this image by Swedish entrant and winner Shai Apeloig. It seems to be an otherworldly view of a metal ball floating just above the surface of a snow-covered desolate landscape.

"Inspired by the expressionist movement, I tried to convey a subjective experience with this image, rather than an objective reality. The image was created by taking individual shots of an oxidised iron structure and recomposing them later into a balloon-like image. During production, I gradually rediscovered and recreated the composition."

Hard Life

© Naif Albugami, Saudi Arabia, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Hard Life

Photographer Name: Naif Albugami

Country: Saudi Arabia

Year: 2021

An intriguing vision of a man in a fancy suit sadly sitting on a rusting wreck of a car. The image is actually intended as a visually commentary on the current circumstances:

"...This photo was taken to convey a feeling of despair and everything that we have in life has stopped due to the pandemic."

Long-tailed Macaque

© Yoganathan Yoke, Malaysia, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Long-tailed Macaque

Photographer Name: Yoganathan Yoke

Country: Malaysia

Year: 2021

A simple yet fantastic photo of a monkey chilling out in a tree but looking up in a way that makes it look like he's contemplating some great philosophical thought.

"This photograph of a long-tailed macaque, also known as the crab-eating macaque, was taken in the mangrove forest of Kuala Gula, Perak. I went there one evening, hoping to photograph birds or snakes, when I saw a group of macaques foraging in the mud for their last meal of the day. A ray of light from the sunset fell on this macaque just as it looked up. I felt it looked like a gesture of hope for the future."

Wrong Place Wrong Time

© Murray Chant, New Zealander, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Wrong Place Wrong Time

Photographer Name: Murray Chant

Country: New Zealand

Year: 2021

This black and white image appears to show what looks like a bomb protruding from the mud, but it's actually an unusual piece of ice.

"This piece of ice had rolled around in the shallows until it assumed a worn and organic form. I photographed it at dusk and lit it from below."

Foggy Morning Fishing

© Min Min Zaw, Myanmar, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Foggy Morning Fishing

Photographer Name: Min Min Zaw

Country: Myanmar

Year: 2021

Some of these images give the viewer a glimpse into a different way of life in far off lands. In this case a peaceful view of nature with man and boy working hard to provide for themselves.

"This scene shows a father and son catching fish early one winter morning. In Myanmar, children work with their parents to bring in an income for the whole family"

Fertility

© S. Muramatsu, Japan, 3rd Place, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Fertility

Photographer Name: S. Muramatsu

Country: Japan

Year: 2021

An incredibly serene view that appears almost too perfect to be real. Maybe we're just cynical because our clouds are usually rain clouds.

"This picture aims to represent fertility, with floating clouds, wheat fields, snow fields and the earth."

Glowing Mushroom

© Janis Palulis, Latvia, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Glowing Mushroom

Photographer Name: Janis Palulis

Country: Latvia

Year: 2021

A couple of mushrooms glowing in the Latvian forests. A perfectly normal photo or the work of a skilled photographer? We suspect the latter. Still, we wouldn't risk eating them either way.

Portrait of a Toymaker

© Simas Bernotas, Lithuania, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Portrait of a Toymaker

Photographer Name: Simas Bernotas

Country: Lithuania

Year: 2021

This photo is a wonderful homage to crafts, hobbies and talented workmen of days gone by. Of trades that have mostly faded into obscurity but are still held onto by a select few:

"Ancient crafts are imbued with the wisdom of previous generations, with each nation having its own tales and myths about them. For this series, I captured Lithuanian crafters with a mystical spirit in an attempt to show them as devoted caretakers of declining traditions. This image is one of many from that project."

Fox Portrait

© Davide Giannetti, Italy, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Fox Portrait

Photographer Name: Davide Giannetti

Country: Italy

Year: 2021

We always have a fondness for these kinds of wildlife photographs. Managing to catch a shot of a wild animal looking perfectly into the camera must be challenging and require endless patience. This one wonderfully captures the majesty of this red fox.

"Following a hard rainfall in the National Park of Abruzzo, I spotted this wild red fox looking for food."

Foggy Farming

© Thoedoros Apeiranthitis, Greece, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Fox Portrait

Photographer Name: Davide Giannetti

Country: Italy

Year: 2021

A magically foggy mountain top offers up a quaint view in the form of a gang of sheep just casually hanging about on the slopes.

"At 1,003m, Mount Zas (or Zeus) dominates the Greek island of Naxos. One day in early April, I decided to make my way to the top. By the time I was halfway up, the fog had become so dense it completely obscured the base of the mountain, making me feel as if I was flying. I noticed a small herd of sheep grazing peacefully in this strange environment. I took a shot before moving on and becoming lost in the fog."

Back to beginning III

© Höije Nuuter, Estonia, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Back to beginning III

Photographer Name: Höije Nuuter

Country: Estonia

Year: 2021

We're not really sure what the inspiration for this photo was, but we love it and the judges clearly did too as it was selected as one of the winners for this year. The accompanying blurb from photographer Höije Nuuter doesn't go any further to unveiling the mystery behind it.

"The ball in this image was originally a Christmas decoration. I couldn’t find a pure matte-white ball in the shops, so I painted one instead, then took a series of images in a quarry, and made a composite of them in Photoshop."

Driving Through the Ice Forest

© Tomislav Veic, Croatia, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Driving Through the Ice Forest

Photographer Name: Tomislav Veic

Country: Croatia

Year: 2021

This phone belongs on our list of the best drone photos ever taken. A fantastic aerial view of a white winter wonderland.

"After the first snowfall towards the end of 2020, I took my camera to the largest old-growth forest in Croatia. This road runs through it."

Oydis and Gunnar

© Emil Wieringa Hildebrand, Norway, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Oydis and Gunnar

Photographer Name: Emil Wieringa Hildebrand

Country: Norway

Year: 2021

Another award-winning photo with very little in the way of explanation. This one certainly intrigued us though and apparently, it caught the judge's eye too.

"Last picture from a personal shoot this October. 2020 feels like we're all just bumping our heads against a big wall together."

Horse Against Black Background

© Michaela Steiner, Austria, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Horse Against Black Background

Photographer Name: Michaela Steiner

Country: Austria

Year: 2021

We love this photo for the level of detail picked up by the camera including the perfection of the horse's hairs and the stillness of its gaze.

"I photographed this beautiful horse in the entrance to its stable, using only natural light and a black background."

Post-Lockdown Cigarette, in the Cold Rain of June

© Lauriane Bieber, France, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Post-Lockdown Cigarette, in the Cold Rain of June

Photographer Name: Lauriane Bieber

Country: France

Year: 2021

This simple image of a man smoking tells a longer story of friendship and a passion for photography.

"This photograph is a story of first times. The first time I shot my dear friend Léo, that I only had met once in my life about ten years ago. The first time I went outside after three months. The first friend I met after the lockdown. The first time I worked with a model so brave and so dedicated to art and creation. The first time I felt how much photography was important to me."

Victor Gui (Singapore)

Victor Gui/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Parallel

Photographer Name: Victor Gui

Year: 2020

Victor Gui from Singapore took this perfectly timed and well-framed image of a freighter moving through the water alongside a long straight bridge. This satisfying parallel image resulted in him being chosen as the national winner and it's easy to see why.

Abbas Alkhamis (Saudi Arabia)

Abbas Alkhamis/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Horse Motion

Photographer Name: Abbas Alkhamis

Year: 2020

Saudi Arabia's national winner Abbas Alkhamis captured this magnificent image of a fantastic steed in action. Man and beast in harmony.

"A horse breeder plays a horse in one of the stables of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates."

Sergey Savenko (Russian Federation)

Sergey Savenko/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Mount Elbrus

Photographer Name: Sergey Savenko

Year: 2020

One of the great things about these national award winners is the extreme differences between them. One winner taken in the depths of the desert, one in the frozen wilderness.

"Bermamyt Plateau. The best place with a view of Mount Elbrus is the highest mountain peak in Russia and Europe, included in the list of the highest peaks of the world "Seven Peaks"."

Bjørn-Arild Schancke (Norway)

Bjørn-Arild Schancke/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Mine 6

Photographer Name: Bjørn-Arild Schancke

Year: 2020

Norway's winning photographer captured this amazing snap of the wonder of nature and man-made structures existing together.

"This is mine 6, which is a closed coal mine in Svalbard. The mining operation here was between 1969-1981. The mine is today a protected cultural heritage, and it still remains approx. 380,000 tons of coal inside this mountain. Mine 6 is located in Adventdalen between Todalen and Bolterdalen in Longyearbyen."

Arvids Baranovs (Latvia)

Arvids Baranovs/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Autumn serpentine

Photographer Name: Arvids Baranovs

Year: 2020

This award-winning photograph from Latvia looks like it would be a perfect fit in our gallery of the best drone photos ever taken. Another image of man's impact on the world with a winding road striking through a forest.

"Mountain serpentine in the mountains Romania during golden autumn."

Kiatthaworn Khorthawornwong (Thailand)

Kiatthaworn Khorthawornwong/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Red day

Photographer Name: Kiatthaworn Khorthawornwong

Year: 2020

Thailand's national photography winner actually went to a photographer who snapped this striking landscape image from a lakeside view in Japan. A wonderfully framed mountain backdrop makes for a staggering view of a peaceful lake.

"The beauty of Autumn at Kawaguchigo lake, Japan."

Marcus Westberg (Sweden)

Marcus Westberg/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Spread'em

Photographer Name: Marcus Westberg

Year: 2020

Life must be hard for giraffes with those long necks and awkwardly gangly legs. Apparently even having a drink can be a bit of a problem. Swedish photographer, Marcus Westberg, captured this image from a hide in Namibia and managed to win the national award as a result.

"I had spent several days in a hide in Onguma Private Reserve, near Etosha, Namibia, initially hoping to see elephants or big cats, but enjoying all the visitors that came to the waterhole nearby. I knew if I was patient enough I would have a good chance of photographing giraffes as they came in to drink, but I never imagined any of them would squeeze in between the hide and the waterhole! This presented me with a different perspective than I had envisioned. Patience, and a willingness to sit quietly in nature is often reward in itself - although in this case I was delighted to leave with an image like this."

Kristiina Tammik (Estonia)

Kristiina Tammik/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: The look

Photographer Name: Kristiina Tammik

Year: 2020

Kristiina Tammik from Estonia snapped this fantastic image of a person and their furry friend hunting for ducks. We enjoy the striking colours of the hound and the look in his eyes as he returns with the prize.

"Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever retrieving a duck to the hunter."

Tianhu Yuan (China)

Tianhu Yuan/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Another Self

Photographer Name: Tianhu Yuan

Year: 2020

Facemasks are probably a sore point the world over now. Yet this one has us asking so many questions as well as just enjoying it for what it is. Just a girl in a bear mask or something more?

"Another Self is an image from my ongoing project about Nijigen teenagers in China."

Roberto Corinaldesi (Italy)

Roberto Corinaldesi/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Sur La Mer

Photographer Name: Roberto Corinaldesi

Year: 2020

Another classic aerial view, this time showing a mass of swimmers making their way through the incoming waves.

"Swimmers seen from above take on the appearance of human ants."

Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee (India)

Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Mating Rhinos

Photographer Name: Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee

Year: 2020

"Taken this image at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam India in Dec 2019. It was early winter morning and we were on a jeep safari. And suddenly we encountered this mating Indian one horned Rhino pair. Needless to say, an unique and rare opportunity. Light was just right and we have an opening on the edge of this grass field. Moving around taken some shots from different angle and distance. Here the pair was indifferent to the Egrets sitting along."

Greg Lecoeur (France)

Greg Lecoeur/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Frozen mobil home

Photographer Name: Greg Lecoeur

Year: 2020

From the land to the ocean, it seems that anything goes when it comes to these photos and just how incredible they are too.

"During an expedition on a small sailboat, we explore the Antarctica Peninsula by diving below the surface. Although the conditions are extreme with a temperature of minus 1°C, we have documented an extraordinary marine life in its fragile ecosystem such as on this image: crab-eater seals living on the pack-ice but which are affected by global warming with the melting of the ice."

Tonmoy Adhikary (Bangladesh)

Tonmoy Adhikary/Sony World Photography Awards

Image Name: Reminiscence

Photographer Name: Tonmoy Adhikary

Year: 2020

Image Description: 'Black And White'

"This photo is about someone I know who loves watching movies a lot. His love and affection of watching movies started when he was a little kid, in the era of VCR player. Today, in the age of modern-day technology, the VCR player is now nearly extinct. But there are people even to this day who cherish those vintage ever loved devices and their priceless memories.

This photo is in Black and white in three different ways. First, the photo itself is Black&White, Second, the VCR cassette in the photo is black and the eyes are white. And Third, there used to be a white piece of paper labelled on the cassette to write down the name of the film or content."